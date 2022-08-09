GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners voted Monday evening to demolish the old pool house from the former Katy Park municipal swimming pool.
“There goes more memories,” Commissioner Tim Fairchild said after the vote.
The pool house has been land-locked for about a decade since the pool was demolished. It was intended to be used as storage after the Maring Aquatic Center opened, but the structure has become dilapidated and the building has attracted criminal activity.
“Structurally now, it’s shot,” said Parks Director Clint Moore, and rebar is exposed.
City Manager Todd Newman said the basement is full of water.
“It’s broken into on a regular basis,” he said.
In other business, Newman reported that an historic downtown building has been denied tax credits for a preservation project.
The project to renovate and expand the 1899 Masonic Temple building in the 100 block of west Main into residential apartments has been waiting on a decision about the tax credits. City officials will now go to the Chanute Land Bank board to discuss the next steps.
Commissioners approved a request by the Chanute Mexica Fiesta to hold an exposición de autos, or car show, in conjunction with this year’s event on Sept. 17.
The show would be along the circle drive of the spillway near the dog park at Santa Fe Lake. Members of the Chanute Car Club, which is organizing the show, hope to make it an annual event.
The show will be from 8:30 am to 2 pm Sept. 17 with classes for modified car or truck, original car or truck, hot rod, import and club attendance. The entry fee is $10 and participants can contact Gene Brooks at (620) 433-7017 or Nick Harrison at (620) 212-3539.
Commissioners approved an extension on a Neighborhood Revitalization Program project by Home Team Properties. The project at 2409 and 2410 W. 3rd has been delayed by supply issues, Newman said, and was extended one year.
A tourism contract with the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce will be revisited at the next commission meeting.
Consensus at Monday’s meeting seemed to be to provide $50,000 to the chamber for tourism services, with another $25,000 for projects and events. Newman will discuss the changes with the legal department.
The previous agreement provided $50,000, which Fairchild said he favored along with the $25,000 to go to a list of projects for discussion. The chamber requested a total of $100,000 for both operation and events.
Commissioner Sam Budreau said he wanted to see more activity and supported the $75,000 mark.
The commission scheduled its 2023 budget hearing for the Aug. 22 meeting.
A cereal malt beverage license for a business at 1702 S. Santa Fe received approval.
Commissioners voted to find properties at 505 W. 1st, owned by Fewins Real Properties, LLC, Humboldt; 601 N. Steuben, owned by T&T Property Preservation; 205 N. Washington, owned by Gayle C. Randolph II; 807 N. Washington, owned by Teresa M. Kahler; 519 N. Garfield, owned by Timmy R.
Chandler; 1201 S. Garfield, owned by Donald E. Webb; 317 E. 17th, owned by Kenneth D. Adams; and the vacant lot north of 610 N. Highland, owned by Charles E. and Christy Jones, in violation of city code.
During commissioner comments, Commissioner Phil Chaney asked about the status of the Mercantile Building, which has been blocked off. Newman said that a structural engineer will look at the building.
Chaney and Budreau also complimented the city staff’s budget work. The budget may come back for revision to due inflation, Budreau said, but it would not be the first time.
