MATT RESNICK
Approximately one-third of Neosho County Community College’s 207 students residing on campus have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, according to information released by the school. Additionally, of the school’s 156 full-time board-hired employees, 95 have been vaccinated.
“The number (of those vaccinated) for both the employees and the residence hall students is no doubt higher than this,” said NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody. “The numbers represent those we either helped get an appointment, asked us to cancel an appointment (as they already had received the vaccine), or shared with us that they were vaccinated. There may be others that have been vaccinated that did not communicate that to us.”
The school previously provided residence hall students with an opportunity to receive a vaccination as part of an on-campus clinic in April. NCCC tracks the vaccination efforts of its residence hall students, as the school is in charge of the self-isolation process.
Inbody said the 33-percent figure was good, but “not what they were hoping for.”
“The (residence hall) students who took advantage of it immediately seemed to be our international students,” Inbody said, noting access to the vaccine is limited in many of those students’ home countries. “And, it’s easier to travel if you’re fully vaccinated.”
Inbody cited youth as a contributing factor to the lower-than-expected student vaccination total.
“I don’t know about you, but when I was young I felt like I was immortal,” Inbody said with a chuckle. “Sometimes, when you’re dealing with traditional-age students, the future doesn’t look very clear to them. They have a hard time seeing the consequences of their actions. So by not getting vaccinated and then getting exposed, it traps them in their room for (a minimum of) 10 days. And that’s not very popular with them.”
Beginning with the fall semester, the school is offering a $250 per-semester scholarship for residence hall students who have been vaccinated prior to arrival on campus. Proof of vaccination must be presented to the school to qualify for the award.
“If they’re not vaccinated, we test them for the coronavirus (via) random testing,” Inbody said. “Fully-vaccinated students, you don’t need to test. We’re paying for these tests, so who would I rather give the money to — the coronavirus testing company or our own students? So it just makes sense to do that.”
Inbody emphasized there’s no requirement for students to be vaccinated, calling it “optional.” He added that notices will be soon be sent out to fall semester residence hall students regarding the scholarship offer.
The school is also kicking off a campaign to encourage vaccination for everybody on campus. Dubbed “Join NCCC’s Community of Immunity,” the promo flier lists contact information for the Neosho and Franklin County health departments.
“We will have signs and move-in day t-shirts with the logo design to help promote getting vaccinated,” Inbody said. “But we’re never going to question someone’s vaccination status.”
Graduation Day
NCCC’s graduation ceremony is slated for 7 pm Friday, at the school’s gymnasium. With COVID-19 protocols in place, each graduate is allowed to invite a maximum of two guests to the commencement ceremony. If gymnasium capacity is reached, the school will provide a live stream of the ceremony in multiple rooms on campus. Additionally, each guest will be required to wear a commencement bracelet upon entering the gym.
The live stream can also be viewed at www.neosho.edu/Graduation.aspx
Scholarship money
Inbody attended Tuesday evening’s senior scholarship awards at Chanute High School. Inbody opened the festivities by presenting nearly $82,000 in award money.
