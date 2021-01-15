STU BUTCHER
Gene and Betty McMillen, who moved to their farm just inside Wilson County in 1947, have quite a faamily tree. And they had quite a (mulberry) tree.
The children had to say goodbye to an “adopted” member of the family this week.
“It was a sad day,” said Judy Dillow, one of seven McMillen children.
The Red Mulberry that was 15 feet tall when the McMillens moved there, had to be removed. Judy and her husband, Ernie, were present, along with Glen and Charlotte McMillen, Alice and Bob Myers and Linda Goodson.
“We had to take it down,” Dillow said, “because the trunk of it had hollowed out and was too much of a danger so close to the house.”
The tree meant a lot to the family, especially Mom Betty, who was a historian in her own right and documented history of the tree that was listed as a Kansas Champion Tree in 1988. Her memories were titled, “The Tree that Grew with the McMillens.”
When moving to the farm, the mulberry tree was beside the house at the edge of where there had been a cave.
In the tree’s growing process, it developed two trunks. Gene put a rod between the two trunks so that the tree wouldn’t split.
A sandbox was added around the tree and porch swing and glider placed nearby.
A 1991 measurement was 68 feet crown spread and trunk 13 feet, two inches, up from 60 feet and 12 feet, four inches.
“The tree was always a shady place to put the playpen for the littlest one while the others played with toys outdoors,” Betty wrote.
The family made the area “Mom’s Outdoor Living Room.”
The tree survived lightning strikes and a severe ice storm in 2002.
The coolest spot in the yard and with a little breeze, the area provided the perfect place for celebrating the 50th wedding anniversary and Betty’s 80th birthday.
Dillow commented, “It was always a nice shady place to sit and visit, a great place to get a cool breeze and catch Dad after a hard day of work on the farm. There were lots of stories told and world issues solved under that tree, along with reunions and family celebrations.”
Gene passed in 1999 and Betty in 2018.
Glen and Charlotte live on the farm and Gene and Betty’s children and grandchildren own and maintain the family farm that is now missing part of its family history.
