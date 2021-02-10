The Chanute USD 413 overall rating for the week beginning Feb. 15 remains green. There’s still just one category in the red.
The two-week Neosho County Cumulative Incidence Rate (77 new cases, up from 47) remains red. The two-week Neosho County positive case rate (54 positives out of 736 tests) – 7.34 percent – is slightly down and stayed at yellow.
Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate remained green at 93 percent, meaning seven percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom,.
Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (stable) went from green to orange. The district continued with a green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 52 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
For the latest period Jan. 30-Feb. 5, the Neosho County Health Department reported positive numbers at Chanute High School of 2 students and 0 staff; Royster Middle School, 0 students and 1 staff; Chanute Elementary School, 1 student and 2 staff; Lincoln Early Learning Center, 0 students and 0 staff; and Support Operations Center, 0 staff.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.
The grand total of cases in the district is down to 33 from 35 – 2 at RMS, 14 at CHS, 15 at CES, and 1 at LELC; staff went from 9 to 1 with one at Chanute Elementary School. Confirmed current cases are 0 staff and 4 students. Close contact total is 14, down from 17, 9 at CES and 5 at CHS.
In her summary, CES Counselor Chelsea Kropp reported that the positive COVID-19 numbers show a slight decrease in Neosho County.
Approximately 200 school staff members were vaccinated at the first clinic.
As a way to give back to seniors, it was decided that the spectator spots left unfilled by family members of other student athletes and participants will be offered to seniors.
The next Gating Criteria meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
