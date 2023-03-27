MATT RESNICK
ERIE — With a group of citizens pushing to keep intact a half-cent sales tax, County Treasurer Sydney Ball recently apprised county commissioners of related intricacies.
Leading the charge, Tom Giefer has pleaded his case to commissioners on multiple occasions during public forums dating to November, noting that revenue generated from the tax is necessary to fund future infrastructure projects within the county.
At the March 14 commission meeting, Ball presented statutes that lend support to a county sales tax, as well as information on the county’s current sales taxes and when they mature.
The three sales taxes from which the county derives revenue are the Shaw/Elk Road half-cent tax, Local Retail, and Ambulance. Information provided to The Tribune by the treasurer’s office provides a snapshot of the county’s 2018 sales tax collections. The data displays a month-by-month breakdown, with the county accumulating approximately $1.24 million. The Ambulance tax netted roughly $596,000 and Local Retail sales tax was $595,000. With a total tax rate of 8.25 percent (including state sales tax), total revenue from the three was $2,431,611.21.
While the Shaw/Elk figure and Local Retail is set at 0.50 percent, the Ambulance tax is 0.75 percent. Ball informed commissioners that the county cannot exceed 1.75 percent for the combined total of special sales taxes. The Shaw/Elk half-cent tax has two different possible expiration dates that are dependent on the payoff schedule since it’s a sunset tax. Those final maturity dates are Aug. 1, 2025 and Aug. 1, 2026. The tax officially went into place on April 1, 2006.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said that the scheduled payoff depends on carryover revenue and how much more is generated in sales tax during that time frame.
“If we’re generating more income or sales tax, we would be able to speed that date up,” he said. “We’ve (already) brought down the (number of) years without refinancing.”
The Ambulance tax runs through March 2028. The general sales tax associated with Local Retail has no maturity date, Ball told commissioners.
“This is just a general sales tax on goods,” Ball said, noting that the tax took effect Oct. 1, 1994. “The end-date is indefinite.”
Ball noted that the Ambulance sales tax runs for 10 years and would have to be placed on a ballot in order for it to be continued or repealed.
“It’s suggested that 2026 or ‘27 would be the proper elections for that,” Ball said.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen asked Ball for clarification on the total amount of tax the county is able to levy for special taxes, noting that she was under the impression that it was 1 percent and not 1.75 percent.
“You’ll see that under one of the statutes, we’ve been revised to be allowed 1.75 percent,” Ball said, referencing documents she distributed to commissioners.
Ball also mentioned a jail construction sales tax that was repealed and ultimately replaced by the Shaw/Elk sales tax.
Ball’s research also unearthed an answer to a question previously broached by commissioners related to idle funds. In this case, commissioners wanted to know how to best proceed with excess funds generated from the now-repealed jail construction tax. Leftover monies from the tax are contained in the Jail Surplus Fund.
“Any extra revenue generated shall be credited to the general fund. So we can move that and close that fund,” Ball explained. “We could also close that bank account and move it into our main bank.”
Any remaining revenue from the Jail Surplus Fund can be used for jail upkeep and maintenance. For example, HVAC and roofing repairs.
According to the county’s most recent quarterly filing, the amount contained in the Jail Surplus Fund was $49,204.13.
“That sales tax has ended and those are excess funds,” Ball said, and that money should have been moved to the General Fund immediately after the bond was paid off.
As for Giefer and his previous inquiries about holding a special election to ensure that the Shaw/Elk sales tax is extended, Galemore reiterated that he is not interested in doing that and the main focus is getting the bond paid off in a timely fashion.
Investment pool
Ball updated commissioners on a potential resolution for the county’s investment pool that’s currently in place. While Ball was able to compile information, she added that new wording related to that should be ready for commissioners at the March 28 meeting.
Local government investment pools are similar to money market funds. Government investment funds pool the resources of participating governments with the aim of investing in various securities as authorized under state law. Commissioners have been seeking details related to the county’s investments dating back as far as 50 years.
Ball hopes to have further information for commissioners by the March 28 meeting.
“You’ve not been able to find anything on the old CDs from 50 years or 20 years ago?” Galemore asked.
“I’ll have to look through some books and go way back to find those original ones,” she said.
