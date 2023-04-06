GREG LOWER
Downtown Chanute appears to have been ground zero for a channeled downburst that brought wind speeds equivalent to an F1 tornado early Wednesday.
Workers continued repairs and cleanup to downtown businesses Thursday morning. A squall line at about 12:05 am Wednesday caused high winds that damaged roofs and windows.
Sharon Harrison, owner of Talk of the Town, said she was working late in her store when the storm struck.
“Where did all this wood come from?” she wondered. “I was afraid to go outside.”
The building she rents and the adjacent Main Street Chanute office, both owned by Brett and Betsy Barney, suffered roof damage, and a front window blew out of Harrison’s business. Her vehicle also sustained damage.
“The amount of looky-loos was blowing me away,” she said, with one vehicle driving by with a searchlight.
A spokesman for the National Weather Service in Wichita said that officials are confident the damage was from straight-line winds from a microburst or downburst.
Based on damage photos, the winds were estimated at 80 to 90 miles per hour, equivalent to an F1 tornado but without rotation. The spokesman said radar data also supports a microburst.
Like a tornado, a microburst happens when heavy cold air is trapped above lighter warm air. Instead of the warm air spiraling upwards, it collapses and the cold air suddenly drops. The air spreads out when it hits the ground surface.
Downbursts can happen without warning because they are so localized, last only a few minutes, and are at a low altitude. They take only 5 to 10 minutes, which can be between radar scans.
The Martin Johnson Municipal Airport reported that temperatures dropped from 74 before midnight to 46 by 2 am Wednesday, with 0.22 inches of rainfall.
The storm also damaged a parking shelter at 13th and Plummer and trees around town including at Katy Park.
The weather service spokesman said a downburst can be “channeled,” where one area is damaged, another area is not, but another area also damaged.
Chanute schools were back in session Thursday after being out Wednesday.
The district maintenance director reported some issues with the Chanute Elementary School roof, and workers did spot repairs.
