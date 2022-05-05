MATT RESNICK
Kolten LaCrone has carved out a unique path to success.
A little more than a week away from high school graduation, LaCrone’s journey has differed from the majority of his peers; he spent much of his adolescence in foster care. A prized football recruit, LaCrone defied the odds and signed a full-ride scholarship offer with Emporia State University.
While not the most ideal situation for a high school student, LaCrone was tasked with juggling the difficulties posed by foster care while remaining heavily focused on his budding football career.
“You have a lot of restrictions on what you can and can’t do with certain people,” he said. “You can’t stay out at (places) and socialize nearly as much. You lack freedom.”
LaCrone believes that some of his success on the field can be attributed to the adversity he’s experienced in foster care.
“Facing those challenges in everyday life, it’s helped me to figure things out, and I just kind of do that on the football field as well,” said LaCrone, who also competes in track and field.
Much of LaCrone’s time in foster care was spent in Iola before he was relocated to a different home in Chanute before the start of his sophomore year. Since that time, CHS head football coach Clete Frazell has served as an important mentor.
“He’s taught me a lot on the football field and also off of it,” LaCrone said. “He taught me what it’s like to be a man and how to take care of things.”
LaCrone described Frazell as a players’ coach.
“I love him as a coach,” LaCrone said. “He lets us have as much fun as we can.”
Frazell said that like most new students entering the district, LaCrone had his guard up a bit.
“I reached out to the kid and tried to connect with him,” Frazell said. “I really worked on building a relationship with him — talking to him, checking on him and making sure things were good.”
Frazell said it has been a pleasure to witness LaCrone’s progression over the past several years.
“He’s always had a great work ethic and makes good grades,” Frazell said. “He’s a talented kid, and you could tell that from day one. It’s been a blessing to have him here in Chanute.”
Frazell believes that LaCrone viewed the adversity created by foster care as a feather in his star pupil’s cap.
“For him to go through the things he’s been through, maintain positivity and to excel at activities and academics at the same time shows how he’s able to handle adversity, as well as his mental toughness,” Frazell said. “To push through those things in some uncertain times and progress as a human being, he’s done a great job of that.”
Frazell was also relieved that some of the emotional turmoil had recently subsided for LaCrone.
“His mom has come back into his life and he lives with her now,” Frazell said. “It’s been awesome to see that transition, for him getting back to some normalcy.”
Frazell noted that LaCrone’s caring and lovable nature has translated well on and off the field.
“He’s a protector and has been really great with the younger kids in our program and here at school helping kids out, and that’s something that’s rare,” Frazell said. “His ability to build relationships and treat people the right way is one of his biggest strengths and is going to make him a special person in life.”
The 6-foot-3, 240 pound LaCrone doubled as an offensive tackle and defensive end for the Blue Comets and was an integral component to star tailback Ty Leedy’s monster campaign.
“He played a big part in that,” Frazell said.
As Leedy’s lead blocker, LaCrone lightheartedly joked that he was more than willing to take full credit for Leedy’s plays.
“He’s nothing without me,” LaCrone said with a wry smile. “It’s awesome when you’re blocking for a great running back like Ty, and you look up the field and he’s gone.”
LaCrone’s fondest memory was Chanute’s 21-7 road triumph over Pittsburg High School this past season, snapping a long losing skid against the Purple Dragons. LaCrone recounted his late-game sack to put the finishing touches on the signature victory.
“I looked up towards the crowd and everyone was just going crazy,” he said. “It was a good feeling finally beating Pittsburg – not just beating them, destroying them. We completely dominated them.”
Additionally, the Blue Comets notched one of their most successful campaigns in recent memory, finishing 8-2 overall, including eight consecutive victories after dropping the season-opener.
“It’s fun to win, especially when you play fluidly as a team and everybody listens and communicates,” he said. “A lot goes into winning.”
LaCrone offered some words of wisdom for prospective Blue Comet football players.
“You can’t be a slacker and have to keep your nose to the grindstone,” he said. “You also have to be a great leader and pick up your teammates. It’s a team effort.”
Next level
LaCrone plans to redshirt his freshman season at Emporia State, and will then assume the role of an edge rusher. LaCrone said he connected with ESU’s coaching staff.
“They have an up-and-coming program,” he said.
Frazell talked about what it will take for LaCrone to excel at the next level.
“I told him that everyone at the next level is going to be similar to him, and that it’s going to be a battle mentally,” said Frazell, who also suited up for Emporia State football.
LaCrone needs to embrace a “me against the world” demeanor, Frazell said.
“Playing a college sport puts a lot of strain on you mentally,” he said. “You feel like you’re as good as some of your teammates, but they’ve spent more time in the program and their knowledge is higher. (He needs) to be patient, grind through the hard times, and not get flustered when his name is not called right off the bat. The guys that succeed at the college level are the ones who are willing to battle and stick with it when things aren’t great.”
LaCrone also received Division 1 offers from KU and K-State as a preferred walk-on, as well as D-1 North Dakota. Washburn, Pittsburg State and Missouri Western were other MIAA Conference mainstays showing heavy interest.
“He’s going to the MIAA (conference), which is the toughest league in D2 football, in my opinion,” Frazell said. “So he’s going to be playing some high-level football, and nearly getting through college for free — so he has a special opportunity. He said he didn’t want to leave college with student debt, so he made a smart choice.
“The thing that will make me the most proud of him is to see the success after he’s done with college and is raising a family, being a great dad and contributing to society in a positive way. I can’t wait to see the success he has in the future.”
LaCrone’s favorite subject is science, and his favorite class is the biomedical pathway, instructed by Tonya Frederick. He plans on pursuing a major in athletic training, with exercise science as a fallback option.
