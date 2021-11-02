MATT RESNICK
The dropout rate for USD 413 is on the rise, Assistant Superintendent Tracy Russell told the Board of Education at the district’s regular monthly meeting Monday evening.
Calculated on an annual basis for seventh- through 12th-grade students, USD 413’s dropout rate was 0.50 for the 2019-20 school year, and roughly 0.30 for 2018-19. That rate increased to 1.50 for the 2020-21 school year. From 2016-20, the district’s average dropout rate was below that of the state average.
The data presented by Russell did not reflect the 2020-21 state dropout rate average. The dropout rate for the 2020-21 school year, however, would have placed it slightly above the state average for 2019-20. Russell said the 2020-21 figures are preliminary, and added that statewide data has not been finalized for release.
Russell, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, also indicated that the USD 413 preliminary data will likely eventually wind up lower as far as its dropout rate, but did not elaborate as to why.
“Coming off of the state site, this is not accurate,” Russell said of the 1.50 dropout rate figure. “There are some changes — that it does lower. I don’t know the exact number yet, but it is lower than what it is showing.”
Russell referred to the dropout rate numbers presented to the board as a little bit of a bump last year.
“(It’s) a result of kids who left and never enrolled anywhere else, and we couldn’t locate them,” she said.
Russell mentioned that an unspecified number of students elected not to attend school in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We tried to get them either online (or) the virtual school — and they did not re-enroll,” Russell said. “Mostly (they were) high school kids that were typically behind — not on track for graduation.”
Russell also presented the district’s graduation rate numbers. That data was from the time-period of fall 2016 to spring 2020, as it’s calculated on a four-year basis. The formula utilized is the percentage of students in cohort — adjusted for transfers into and out of the school, district or state, who graduated with a regular high school diploma within four years of entering high school.
USD 413’s graduation rate fluctuated for the four-year period, but was above the state average each year. It peaked at just above 96 percent for the 2017-18 school year.
The following year it dipped to approximately 91 percent, but then rebounded for the 2020-21 school year to 94 percent. The state average, meanwhile, never exceeded the 90 percent threshold during that time frame.
“We continue to be well above the state graduation rate,” Russell said, noting that there are alternative avenues to receiving a diploma from Chanute High School. “Including our virtual school.”
The board did not have any follow-up questions for Russell pertaining to dropout or graduation-rate data.
Updated eligibility
policy
Assistant CHS Principal/Activities Director Chris Shields delivered a report recapping the fall sports season. He also apprised the board of an updated eligibility policy for students participating in CHS athletic programs — as partially set forth by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
The first eligibility requirements to compete in athletics mentioned by Shields is that a student must have passed five classes from the previous semester.
“So by KSHSAA standards alone, you would have had to pass five classes last spring, out of seven, to be eligible for this fall,” he said. “To be eligible for the spring, the same thing would apply.”
Shields told the board that there was nothing previously in place to hold students accountable if they were not on pace to meet that requirement. That has since changed, as the school now administers weekly grade checks. This takes place each Friday, as it relates to all current CHS athletes.
“We want to hold our kids accountable, but we’re not out to track them,” Shields said. “We do want them to be successful, and we don’t want any surprises for our coaches as well.”
Shields further elaborated on the process, which he referred to as a two-week cycle.
“Anyone who is not currently passing five out of those seven classes, they get called down by me and I meet with them individually,” he said. “We let them know that they have one week to get those grades up all on their own. We notify their parents and their coaches.”
Shields said at the end of the specified week, if the student has failed to raise a grade for the respective class or classes, the student would be deemed ineligible beginning the following week.
“And what we also do is send them to academic assistance, rather than practice,” Shields said, “to help get them the support that they need from their teachers to get those grades back up.”
Shields said that they’re in contact with the parents to relate to them that it’s not a punitive action.
“We’re simply getting them the help they need to get those grades back up,” he said, adding that only one athlete for the fall semester had been ruled ineligible due to grades. This only applied for a one-week period, as the student then elevated those grades to a passing level.
“There were more that we met with,” he said. “But once we told them what the expectation was, by the next week, they got their assignments and grades up and were good to go.”
As implemented this semester by CHS Principal Zack Murry, the other new requirement is that students competing in sports must complete all assignments to remain eligible.
“We’re holding them to that standard as well,” Shields said. “Those are two things that we’re really trying to emphasize to our student-athletes.”
Shields said it’s not all about on-field success.
“They’re student-athletes,” he said. “And obviously, ‘student’ comes first in that. They’re not just meeting that so far — they’re exceeding those expectations.”
During the meeting, the board also recognized fall sports teams who achieved recent post-season success, including tennis, golf and cross country. The Royster Middle School choir Vocal Plus was also on hand, as they received recognition from the board for their late-September performance of the National Anthem prior to first pitch of a Kansas City Royals game.
Choir instructor Lance Burnett was present and had the performance cued up on the video-screen to play for the board and audience. Due to technical difficulties, they were unable to play the video.
Instead, Burnett directed Vocal Plus to serenade those on hand with a performance of the song. Additionally, Superintendent Kellen Adams requested that everyone in attendance rise to their feet and face the flag. At the conclusion, Vocal Plus received a rousing ovation.
After closed executive session, the board approved the following personnel decisions:
Resignations: Lesta Adams, bus driver
Retirements: Cheryl Methvin, teacher; Karen Vallier, teacher
Employments: Kristan Goeringer, ESC receptionist
