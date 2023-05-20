In an unexpected twist, non-choir students played an integral role in Royster Middle School’s production of Disney’s 2006 High School Musical.
While Royster’s select choir Vocal Plus did the heavy lifting, several other students were involved due to their basketball skills. The performances were held Thursday and Friday night at Memorial Auditorium, with matinees taking place previous to that.
Main character and basketball star Troy Bolton is one of two protagonists in the musical.
“We have 23 students in Vocal Plus, but I needed some extra basketball players for one of the scenes,” said RMS Vocal Music Director Lance Burnett. “In particular, for the song ‘Get’cha Head in the Game.’”
Burnett’s recruiting efforts paid dividends.
“I asked some of our eighth-grade basketball players if they would be interested in helping us out,” he said.
The scene called for the actors to do some dribbling as well as various passing drills.
“Six of them agreed to do it, and they have surpassed all of my hopes and dreams,” Burnett said. “They were amazing and made the scene.”
Preparations for the musical began in January. That presented a challenge for Vocal Plus, as they were also rehearsing for another high-profile state engagement.
“All of the students worked super-hard and are just so talented,” Burnett said.
Another formidable obstacle was the array of artistic expressions with which the students were tasked.
“This is a very talented choir, but they are not used to singing, dancing and acting at the same time. So getting them to be able to do all three was one of the biggest challenges,” Burnett said. “The kids really stepped up and have been able to incorporate their amazing singing with the choreography and facial expressions.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.