The Neosho County Commission will hold a special meeting at noon today at noon in the commission room of the Neosho County Courthouse. The commissioners will discuss non-elected personnel, matters under attorney-client confidentiality, Road Use Agreement contracts and contributions. and clarification on a motion from the Dec. 20 meeting on commissioners’ salaries and bonuses.
NCCC Board meeting on Jan. 13
NCCC’s Board of Trustees will be having their monthly Board Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 pm in the NCCC Student Union – board room. Link https://neosho.zoom.us/j/97011997941 Meeting ID: 970 1199 7941
Boil water advisory for Allen County Rural Water District No. 10
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Allen County Rural Water District No. 10 public water supply system. This advisory affects all customers located south of Connecticut Road. This advisory is not related to COVID-19.
Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:
• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
The advisory took effect on January 6 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure due to a waterline leak.
For consumer questions, please contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: https://tinyurl.com/y29efa99
Flags be flown at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims
TOPEKA –Kansas surpassed 3,000 Kansas deaths due to COVID-19. In honor of the lives lost and the families they left behind, Governor Laura Kelly has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state Thursday, January 7, 2021, from sunup to sundown.
“It is with great sadness that I am once again ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration remains committed to fighting further spread of COVID-19, and I know Kansans will do their part to protect their neighbors and loved ones.”
