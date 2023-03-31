Tennessee man enters guilty plea in death of Parsons woman
RAY NOLTING
Parsons Sun
GIRARD — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder for killing a young Parsons woman who was just starting her career in Pittsburg. She had just turned 18.
Bri’yon Ezra Baker, 24, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee, was originally charged in Crawford County District Court with second-degree murder, a level one felony, and possession of stolen property, a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun, a low-level felony. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office filed an amended complaint alleging one count of first-degree murder. The complaint said Baker intentionally and with premeditation killed Jase Elizabeth Delich, 18, on Oct. 16, 2021.
The prosecutor filed an amended complaint this week alleging second-degree murder, intentional, and a plea agreement was also filed in the case.
On Tuesday, Baker formally entered his guilty plea to second-degree murder, intentional. The penalties differ for first- and second-degree murder. A person convicted of first-degree murder faces life in prison. A person convicted of second-degree murder, intentional, faces a minimum of 12 years.
First-degree murder is an off-grid crime in Kansas, and second-degree murder, intentional, is a level one felony that is sentenced on the grid. This means a defendant’s criminal record is considered in determining the number of months he or she could be imprisoned.
Based on the discussion Tuesday, Baker has no or limited criminal history. A pre-sentence report will determine his conviction history.
Deputy Attorney General Victor Braden is prosecuting Baker. Brian Duncan is Baker’s court-appointed attorney.
District Judge Jennifer Brunetti reviewed Baker’s rights with him at Tuesday’s plea hearing. Baker waived his right to complete the preliminary hearing that began in late 2022. She read the penalties for second-degree murder, 147 to 653 months in prison. A defendant convicted of that crime faces three years of parole supervision upon release.
Baker then pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, intentional. Duncan and Braden announced that they thought Baker’s criminal history score was I, meaning he would face the lowest number of months on the sentencing grid for the conviction. Each grid box on the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines grid has three numbers: the standard number of months for the crime and a higher and a lower number. In the plea, Baker agrees to be sentenced to the higher number in whichever grid box he lands. That would be 165 months if he has a criminal history score of I, or 13.75 years, and if that’s the sentence that Judge Brunetti announces. Baker has been in jail since Oct. 17, 2021, and he will receive credit for those days on his sentence. This will lead to about 592 days of credit by the time he’s sentenced. Baker must register as a violent offender four times a year for 15 years after his release from prison.
After Baker pleaded guilty, Braden provided facts from the investigation for Judge Brunetti to consider before she accepted Baker’s plea. This is the most detail released so far in the murder case.
The following summary is based on Braden’s facts:
Jase Delich turned 18 on Oct. 14, 2021, and she was just starting her career in cosmetology. She graduated from Labette County High School in Altamont. Her obituary indicated that she began as a nail tech at Salon LA in Pittsburg in July 2021 after attending Pittsburg School of Beauty.
Braden said Jase moved into apartment 15 at 415 S. Broadway in Pittsburg on Oct. 1, 2021. By this time, she had been involved in an online relationship with Baker for three years.
On Oct. 4, 2021, Jase and her friend traveled to Tennessee to pick up Baker and drive him back to Kansas in Jase’s vehicle. Along the way, but while still in Tennessee, Baker was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Baker left his belongings in Jase’s vehicle and Jase and her friend continued on to Kansas. Back at her apartment, Jase found a 9 mm handgun in Baker’s belongings.
Between Oct. 4 and 11, 2021, Jase attempted to raise bond money for Baker. One friend told investigators that Jase used all of her money to pay Baker’s bond.
Jase’s sister, Alyson, visited Jase on Oct. 10, 2021. Jase would not tell her sister about the backpack in the apartment. The next day, Jase’s mother, Melissa, visited the apartment. She heard Jase talking to someone named Bri’yon on the phone.
Baker bonded out on Oct. 11, 2021. His mother drove him to Pittsburg and dropped him off at Jase’s apartment on Oct. 12, 2021.
Upon Baker’s arrival, he and Jase began a physical relationship. Baker then became “uninterested” in Jase.
On Oct. 15, 2021, a friend of Jase’s told law enforcement that Baker remained in Jase’s bedroom with the door closed during her visit. Jase would enter the bedroom to talk to Baker but he would not respond. The friend told law enforcement that Jase grew more and more upset with Baker.
Another friend told law enforcement that Jase and Baker argued about minor issues, including Jase not allowing Baker to use her car. This friend told law enforcement that it became obvious that Baker was not into a long relationship. This friend visited Jase on Oct. 13 and Oct. 15, 2021, and during both visits Baker remained in Jase’s bedroom and never came out. During this time, Baker was also calling other females and using FaceTime to communicate with them in front of Jase.
Jase was upset with Baker, but she still tried to get things set up for him to move to Pittsburg, her friend told law enforcement.
By 4:48 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021, Baker was sending messages through Facebook Messenger for someone in his family to pick him up in Kansas. Jase had returned to her apartment by mid-afternoon that day.
At 5:57 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021, a friend FaceTimed Jase to confirm that they were going out that night. The friend told law enforcement that Jase was upset that Baker was ignoring her. The friend could see Baker in the bedroom with a suitcase next to him and his backpack on. Jase was telling Baker to leave. At that same time, Baker sent out through Facebook Messenger to his family that Jase was “trying to set him up.”
At 6:01 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021, Jase started FaceTiming Toryon Booker, who testified in December 2022 about his conversation with Jase. Booker and Jase were social network friends. During this FaceTime conversation, Jase was yelling at Baker to leave and Booker noted that Baker was not speaking.
At 6:14 p.m., Booker heard Jase say, “Oh, no you don’t,” followed by a sequence of gunshots.
At 6:16 p.m., the apartment’s surveillance system captured Baker leaving the apartment in a rush. A neighbor, who heard three loud bangs, stepped out of her apartment and saw Baker rushing down the stairs. She then found Jase’s apartment door opened, entered and saw Jase at the corner of the bed on the floor. Another tenant arrived and noticed Jase’s head injury and tried to put pressure on the wounds. Jase was pronounced dead in her apartment by medical personnel.
Law enforcement found Baker’s suitcase at 7:16 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2021, at 307 S. Broadway. Officers found Baker at 12:04 a.m. Oct. 17, 2021, with his backpack at East 16th Street and North Joplin Street. A 9 mm handgun was in Baker’s front hoodie pocket.
This was the same handgun used to kill Jase Delich.
Braden told Judge Brunetti that based on evidence that he would have presented at trial, he would argue that Baker initially shot Jase Delich in the neck. Jase Delich fell and while falling Baker fired at least one more time, missing Jase once. While Jase was on the floor, either on her knees or slumping forward, Baker shot her in the back of the head. All of the shots occurred in rapid succession, Braden said.
Booker testified that he called St. Louis, Missouri, police after his FaceTime call with Jase Delich. He had remained on that call with her for some time after the shots as he was asking if she was all right. Police in Missouri told Booker to call authorities in Pittsburg, which he did.
Judge Brunetti accepted Baker’s plea, found him guilty and scheduled sentencing for June 1. She ordered a pre-sentencing investigation report.
Baker remains jailed on a $1 million bond.
