GREG LOWER
The Chanute Land Bank sold a house to its chairman Wednesday morning after discussing the need for housing.
KJA Enterprises, owned by board chairman Kellen Adams, was one of two bids considered at the meeting for the house at 515 N. Santa Fe. Adams recused himself from the vote and board member Larry Clark opposed, so it passed 3-1.
The $5,000 bid was $4,000 lower than the other bid from the Area Agency on Aging, which is adjacent on the north side. The 1925-built house is a block west of K-39, and the AAA planned to demolish the 880-square foot structure and use the 4,970-square-foot lot for office space and parking.
Adams said that he plans to gut the structure to the outer frame and renovate it for single-family housing. Adams owns other residential properties in the community.
Board member and city commissioner Tim Fairchild said he sees the land bank’s mission to provide housing. Board member Ken Lickteig said that knowing the goal, the decision was easy.
“Is the charge housing or the most money?” he said, noting that the house needs $60,000 worth of TLC.
Board member and city commissioner Sam Budreau said that the commission sees a list of houses at each meeting that face possible demolition. The agenda usually include up to eight code violations at each semi-monthly meeting, although the violations also include overgrown vegetation, brush and trash.
“It’s really disturbing to look at the agenda every time we meet,” Fairchild said.
There is an appearance of impropriety, he said, when owners are asked to donate properties that face demolition to the land bank.
The current project has a year for completion, but Lickteig said at his bank not one construction loan project is on time.
Adams, who is also Chanute school district superintendent, offered to provide enrollment information that the district received about the need for local housing.
He also asked that the land bank develop a formal mission statement. The land bank next meets Feb. 22.
In other business, Bailey Schwegman with the Chanute Regional Development Authority said CRDA Director Matt Godinez is working with two potential developers for the possible renovation of the 1899 Masonic Temple building.
The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation notified Chanute officials in early December that they will receive an additional $200,000 in Moderate Income Housing funds to cover cost increases for existing projects. Chanute officials originally applied for $500,000 and previously received $300,000. Officials are waiting on agreements before the additional funds go to the city, which will reimburse the land bank.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.