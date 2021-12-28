MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – During its most recent regular meeting, the Humboldt city council approved a resolution to join the state of Kansas in its opioid litigation efforts.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced in July that the state had reached a settlement with pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal Health, Inc., McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, and pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.
Financial and other terms of the agreement were to resolve the claims of Kansas and other participating states, as well as local governments nationwide, according to a July press release from Schmidt’s office. States had 30 days to sign onto the deal, while local governments in those participating states were allotted 150 days to join. The total value of the nationwide settlement was $26 billion.
“It essentially says that we will join the state and drop any rights to any other settlements,” said Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder. “So we will not pursue any opioid settlements on our own.”
Herder said the Humboldt Police Department had previously committed at least $500 in opioid-related expenses, or the minimum amount necessary to be in compliance with terms of the settlement.
“That’s law enforcement time, addressing people that we’re dealing with that have opioids,” Herder said. “So we can account for that much just in lost officer time.”
Herder noted that he didn’t believe opioid abuse or distribution was a widespread issue within the community.
“It’s not something that’s on my desk every day,” he said. “It’s in the community at some level.”
Each state’s share of the funding is determined by a formula that includes the number of overdose deaths, number of residents with substance use disorder, number of opioids prescribed, and the population of the state. The number of local jurisdictions joining the settlement is another factor. Herder said he is unsure of the amount Humboldt will receive for signing onto the resolution, but that it could reach as much as $8,000.
“It’s really premature,” Herder said. “We’re certainly not counting on that yet.”
Herder said a portion of any settlement money will likely be earmarked for law enforcement to help offset expenses.
“We can buy Narcan (used to reverse opioid overdose) and other materials and supplies,” Herder said.
Herder doesn’t believe Humboldt is large enough to fully sustain its own opioid prevention program, but thinks the city could look to join forces with an entity such as a mental health center for those purposes.
“And look at programs they’re developing that would serve our people,” he said.
Herder said the council’s resolution was merely the first step of the process.
“If we get into it later and find that there’s something that doesn’t work for us, then I guess we could always bow out,” he said.
At the meeting, Herder informed council members of increased renewal rates for health insurance premiums of city employees. Set to renew Feb. 1, rates are expected to increase by approximately 20 percent, and are up about 35 percent dating back a full year.
“It really is a struggle for me to keep paying that premium,” Herder said. “When I look at all of the plans, we end up giving up a lot in benefits, but don’t reduce the cost a lot. So we stuck with what we had.”
Herder has submitted health surveys for the city’s current employees to determine a re-entry rate. He believes the city could receive a rate reduction due to the average age of its employees dropping from 52 to 49, resulting in a lower overall risk factor.
Herder further noted that he’s been working with a company affiliated with Blue Cross Blue Shield in hopes of securing a high deductible with the city using premium savings to fund employees’ lower deductibles.
“It’s pretty complex and challenging to figure out what’s best for all of our employees together,” Herder said, adding that he’s hoping to ultimately come up with a better plan.
Neighborhood
Revitalization Program
Herder and the council engaged in dialogue on extending the city’s Neighborhood Revitalization Program.
“It’s a multi-step process and this was just to approve a (public) hearing in January,” Herder said. “So if anybody has any comments about that, since it affects tax dollars, we will have a hearing — and more than likely approve that in January.”
The next phase involves bringing together local entities such as the school district to sign onto an inter-local agreement. “The (taxing entities) all have to be on board,” Herder said. “Then we send it to the attorney general for approval.”
Pool makeover
Council members approved a $28,900 bid for repainting and other touch-up work of the city pool. Herder anticipates work to be completed by April, well ahead of opening day in late May.
“It’s been four or five years since we renovated the pool,” Herder said, “and painting the pool is just one of those things that needs to happen.”
Personnel
The council recognized several employees for their years of service. They were Sean McReynolds, 30 years; David Wells, 30 years; James Barton, 25 years; Michael Barfoot, 10 years; and Randy Modlin, 10 years.
The hiring of Paula Kovacic, custodian, and Clayton Hegwald, maintenance worker, was approved.
