DAVID MINK
Special to the Tribune
The Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees approved a $2 per credit hour tuition hike at its regular meeting Monday.
The move will hopefully combat a rise in operating costs for the college — a rise that is coupled with a stagnant state funding formula that fails to meet the school’s needs, according to NCCC President Brian Inbody.
“Last year we saw an 11 percent increase in health care costs for our employees,” Inbody said, “and there’s been no new money in the base funding formula from the state.”
The move sets the school’s tuition rate for in-county students at $110 per credit hour for on-campus classes. Students from outside the county will be assessed an additional dollar per credit hour, as well.
Inbody said the state’s upcoming budget may include some additional funding for higher education, but administrators won’t know if that’s the case until May.
“We set tuition rates in February because we typically begin enrolling for the next semester in March during Spring Break,” he said.
The board also approved an increase in the cost of book rentals by $1 per credit hour, bringing that total to $17.
Inbody said the school has increased tuition by about $2 to $3 each year over the last decade. He noted, however, that this year’s increase represents only about 2 percent of the overall cost of admission.
“NCCC still offers a very competitive cost for education,” he said. “We’re about one-third of the price of most universities, where tuition is typically $300 or more per credit hour.”
While the cost of education — and the burden of that cost on the student — continues to rise, Inbody said the school does everything it can to minimize that hardship for students and taxpayers.
“In 2003 when I first came here, students paid about one-third of the cost in tuition,” he said of the school’s cost to educate each individual. “Today they pay about 17 percent. We do what we can to keep that tuition as low as possible while spreading the burden between the state, the taxpayer and the student. But at the end of the day, we have to pay our bills, give health care to our employees, and educate our students as best we can with what we have.”
In other action, the board approved:
• A bid from Boren’s Roofing in Iola to replace the roof in the breezeway. The company submitted a bid of $25,410 to install a new flat roof.
• A bid for $23,564 from Merle Kelly Ford for two 2020 Ford Fusions. The price includes the trade in of two older model Chevy Malibu sedans.
• A new Emergency Action Plan, an automated Defibrillator Policy and Procedure, and a Concussion Management Policy for the new year.
The early retirement of Chad DeVoe, computer science instructor. His retirement will go into effect on June 1. Patty Benton, an employee at the Ottawa campus, will also be retiring. She will have served 15 years with the school this August, when her retirement will take place.
• The resignations of Anthony Garner, part-time bus driver, Steven Gilbert, assistant women’s basketball coach, and Sondra Meadows, bookstore assistant. Gilbert’s resignation will go into effect on March 9.
• The hiring of Maggie Miller as Director for Instruction Support and Online Learning at the Ottawa campus.
Inbody also presented plaques to board members David Peter, who has served 17 years, and Kevin Berthot, who has served 15 years.
Peter was the Chairman of the Board in 2019, while Berthot served as Vice Chair.
“These two led us through some of the roughest times of this college’s 84-year history and we owe them a lot,” Inbody said.
Both Peter and Berthot will continue to serve on the board in 2020.
