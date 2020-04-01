A website has given Neosho County a bad grade on its social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The website www.unacast.com gives Neosho County a D grade on social distancing. The site compiles data on human mobility and provides a county-by-county grade on precautions to reduce exposure to the coronavirus in its “COVID-19 toolbox.”
Neosho County scored a grade of C for its changes in average mobility based on a 40 to 55 percent decrease distance traveled, but an F for a 55 percent change in non-essential visits.
Allen, Labette and Montgomery counties also received overall D grades, C for decreases in distance traveled and F for non-essential visits. Wilson County did not have enough data for non-essential visits, but received a C for distance traveled. Crawford County received a B-minus overall with a C for reducing distance traveled and a B for a 65 to 70 percent reduction in non-essential visits.
In its update Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Neosho County still has one confirmed case of COVID-19 and has submitted 46 samples for testing.
Montgomery County has six cases with 60 people tested, and Crawford County has five cases with 137 tested. Allen County and Wilson County do not have any cases, and Labette has its first positive out of 38 tests. Cherokee County has three cases with 46 people tested.
The site gave the United States a grade of C and Kansas a C-minus grade. Kansas had a total of 482 coronavirus cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday.
Michigan, New York, Minnesota, New Jersey and the District of Columbia all received A-minus grades and Wyoming got an F.
Oklahoma and Arkansas received D-minus grades and Missouri received a C.
