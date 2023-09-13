The Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism has announced the selection of Amy Jensen as the new executive director. She will replace Jane Brophy, who is retiring after 16 years of service.
Jensen joins the Chamber after more than 25 years with The Chanute Tribune where she managed the circulation department and was often the person who assisted walk-in customers.
"The Chamber is thrilled to have someone of Amy's caliber to oversee the day-to-day management of the organization," said Jon Burchett, who led the search committee.
Jensen's duties will include membership outreach and relationships, event organization, financial administration and other activities. In addition, she will be the point person for the fulfillment of the contract obligations with the city for tourism endeavors. Her customer service experience will be of great value in fulfilling all her responsibilities.
"I'm excited for this career change and look forward to working with Chamber members, the city and the community," Jensen said.
Brophy has been with the Chamber since 2007 and will assist with the transition and the remainder of the 105th celebration commitments.
"On behalf of the Chamber board of directors, we would like to welcome Amy and believe she will be an outstanding asset to our organization," said Denise Hastings, Chamber board president.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.