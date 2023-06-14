Chanute's 150th celebration and downtown block party is coming up.
The downtown block party to celebrate Chanute’s founding is planned for 2-8 p.m. Saturday, July 1. The city of Chanute was established in 1873.
“It’s an afternoon of free, family-friendly activity,” said Mayor Jacob LaRue on Monday. “So it’s awesome what’s going to happen.”
Inspyral Circus will perform and kids can participate in rock painting and a kids dash for cash. There also will be food trucks at the event. SEK Princesses will appear 4:30-6 p.m.
In addition, at 2 p.m., there will be a community photo at the 100 block of East Main .
On Monday, Chanute city commissioners unanimously approved a temporary closure of streets and the use of the Main Street Pavilion and its parking lot for the upcoming event.
The closure includes: Main Street from the east side of Lincoln and Main to the west side of Highland and Main; Highland Avenue from alleyway north of Main to 1st street; the alleyway running north and south in between Lincoln and Highland from Elm/K-39 to Main; and the parking lot next to the pavilion.
The Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and Office of Tourism Executive Director Jane Brophy presented the item to the commission Monday. Main Street Chanute is also assisting with the event, Brophy said.
