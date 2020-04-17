GREG LOWER
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center representatives say the hospital will not be affected by a bankruptcy reorganization of the company managing it.
Quorum Health Corp., the operator of two dozen hospitals and outpatient facilities in 14 states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a deal with lenders to cut about $500 million from its debt.
Dave Yackell, a Quorum representative, did not mention the filing at Thursday’s NMRMC board of trustees meeting.
The bankruptcy filing came just a week before a bond payment was due, and allows Quorum to keep its doors open and continue treating patients.
NMRMC communications officer Patricia Morris said GHC is a parent company of Quorum Health Resources, which provides management services at NMRMC. She said the Chanute hospital is not involved in the bankruptcy and the financial reorganization will not impact hospital operations.
The company listed assets of about $373 million and debts of more than $1.2 billion in its bankruptcy petition in Delaware.
The move comes as the coronavirus pandemic puts a strain on the already-shaky finances of rural health-care providers.
Even before the coronavirus hit, hospitals were losing profitable elective procedures to outpatient facilities, while still handling emergencies and walk-ins who lack good insurance. States like Kansas that have not expanded Medicaid are particularly hard-hit.
As medical centers cancel optional treatments to spare resources for coronavirus victims, their slim revenue margins are being further squeezed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.