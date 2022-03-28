Emergency responders blocked Lincoln Avenue from Main to 2nd streets and 1st Street from Santa Fe to Highland Monday morning after the Judicial Center received a bomb threat.
Judicial centers in Chanute, Parsons and Pittsburg were evacuated Monday morning after a message left on answering machines threatened that hidden bombs in the buildings would detonate.
Labette County Sheriff Darren Eichinger said the same person left a message in the three court clerk’s offices on Sunday indicating that bombs were hidden in the buildings that would detonate in the next 60 days. Eichinger said when the message was discovered about 8 am Monday, authorities were notified and the buildings were evacuated. By 10:15 am Monday, the Kansas Highway Patrol bomb squad had searched the building in Parsons with a K-9 and drones were used to search the roof of the building.
Here, Chanute Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol responded, the Judicial Center was searched by law enforcement and the building was cleared and reopened at 1 pm.
No bombs were discovered and the courts reopened to the public.
A perimeter check didn’t reveal signs of a break-in, Eichinger said.
Eichinger said the investigation is ongoing as officers and deputies follow up on leads.
The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office plans to use the assistance of the KBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.