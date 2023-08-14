Neosho County Community College has recorded a 16.9% increase in enrollment this year over the 2022 academic year.
“Wow, we’re looking very, very good for enrollment right now,” said College President Dr. Brian Inbody.
Inbody reported these numbers at the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees meeting last week at the NCCC Mitchell Career and Technology Center.
Right now, NCCC does not have the specific reasons for the enrollment increase, but it will learn later this semester.
“We’re going to do a breakdown once we get into the 20th day when we finalize these numbers about why we’re up as much,” Inbody said. “Because this is a significant number. At this point, we don’t believe it’s non-traditional students, people over the age of 25. We believe it’s traditional students coming to us, which is good news there.”
Entering into the fall 2023 semester, 1,401 total students are enrolled at NCCC, compared to last year’s 1,110 enrollment in fall 2022. That is an increase of 19.02%.
“Lot of people are figuring out that you get the same piece of paper from KU when you graduate if you go there four years or if you only go there two years and it’s slightly cheaper if you come here first. So we’re really excited about these numbers,” Inbody said.
Inbody reminded trustees that enrollment varies in the first few weeks, however.
“Twenty to 25% of enrollment comes in the last two weeks,” Inbody said. “So this could turn.”
The campus in Chanute has recorded 501 students this fall semester, up from 451 recorded in fall 2022.
“Chanute’s up 13%,” Inbody said.
In Ottawa, which is in Franklin County to the north, 322 students are enrolled this fall, up from 294 enrolled in fall 2022.
“Ottawa’s up 7%,” Inbody said.
Inbody said high schools also turned in the information already for enrolled students who are taking concurrent credit classes through Neosho County Community College.
Online students enrolled at NCCC this semester came in at 595, up from the 511 enrolled in fall 2022. This increase is 16.36%.
The summer 2023 period increased by 9% over summer 2022, Inbody also reported.
“We’ve very, very pleased with these numbers,” Inbody said. “It’s nice to see.”
Inbody thanked admissions staff; registration staff; recruiters; and athletics staff for their efforts in this accomplishment.
“And everyone that played an important role in getting these numbers up,” Inbody said. “So we’re really, really excited about it.”
