GREG LOWER
Family and friends will host a reception Saturday for former Chanute Fire Chief Kevin Jones, who retired at the end of 2021.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the community,” Jones said.
He has been in emergency service in Chanute more than 40 years and plans to remain in town.
“This is home,” he said.
The reception will be 2 to 4:30 pm at the Gathering Place, 33 W. Main, in downtown Chanute.
Jones grew up in Yates Center, but graduated high school in Horton before coming to Neosho County Junior College.
He took an EMT class and through a series of coincidences, an instructor put him onto an available job with the local EMS. He served in the National Guard as a combat medic, then returned to the EMS.
But Jones had a lot of friends in the fire department. He said he saw more of a future there, although some of his co-workers in the EMS are still with that department. His first structure fire was two hours into his first shift.
Jones said he likes the Chanute community, where he has gotten married and put down roots.
Jones has become an instructor for the Emergency Management Institute with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and teaches the incident command systems.
“I intend to still be a part of that,” he said.
He also plans to continue as an instructor in other areas.
Jones is a member of the training cadre with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, also teaching the incident command system, and teaching at the state level what he teaches for FEMA. He teaches Occupational Safety and Health Act regulations with the Midwest Fire Training Associates.
He also teaches emergency preparation with the Kansas Rural Water Association.
There have been few fatal fires during his career, Jones said, and not a lot of injury fires. Most local fires have resulted in property damage, including two flea markets, a warehouse at 3rd and Forest, Playmakers and a lot of house fires.
Jones was one of five Chanute firefighters to respond to the Alfred P. Murrah Building bombing in Oklahoma City, and responded to Louisiana to assist after Hurricane Gustave. He said while he was in Baton Rouge, they were watching the forecasts of Hurricane Helen and Ike.
Jones is one of the last with the Chanute department who drove the 1961 ladder truck before it was replaced in 1993. The tower replaced it in 2020.
The department got new engines in 2002 and 2016, a tanker in 2004 and a new fire station in 2009 when the city took over the former armory on south Santa Fe.
Jones said there is an appreciation to and for the community.
“We’re here to serve and they are who we serve,” he said.
