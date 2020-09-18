GREG LOWER
City employees will plant grass at the baseball and softball fields undergoing renovation at Santa Fe Park and hope to have it ready for play in the spring.
“As long as winter doesn’t move in on us next month, I think we’ll be good,” outgoing Parks Director Todd Newman told members of the Parks Advisory Board Thursday evening. “We’ll be ready come March.”
Workers contracted by the Chanute USD 413 school district are also installing turf on the fields, a project city officials hoped would be completed by now. Newman gave the board a timeline and update on the project Thursday.
A baseball field and a softball field on the north side of the four-field complex are being renovated. Newman said he hopes to have a lighting ceremony in early October. Workers will also create a parking lot for 200 to 250 cars in November and December.
City crews have poured concrete and began putting in fence on Monday. They hope to have the fall portion of the project completed by Thanksgiving. The south fields will be renovated in the next phase.
Newman, who has moved up to city manaager, introduced Clint Moore to the board as the new Parks and Cemetery director.
The board also met with Brady Taylor, who proposed installing a disc golf course at Katy Park.
Taylor, who worked on the installation of the 18-basket disc golf course at Lakeview Recreation Area, said that is a championship level course that is too difficult for entry-level players. He said that because of social distancing, disc golf has grown in popularity during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and he wants to install a more beginner-friendly 18-basket course at Katy Park.
The second park could also allow twice as many people to participa te in tournaments, Taylor said. In its first tournament, the Lakeview course had 67 players and there were four tournaments last year. This year, because of the pandemic, it only hosted one tournament that still drew 45 players.
Newman said he likes the idea, but he is concerned because Katy Park already is the second-busiest park in Chanute. He proposed revamping the disc golf course at Highland Park.
The Highland Park course was installed as a Boy Scout Eagle service project, but Newman said one hole was lost when new playground equipment was installed. He proposed keeping Highland Park as a nine-basket course instead of making it 18 baskets.
In other business, the board discussed upcoming park maintenance and renovation of the municipal swimming pool. Newman said there is $90,000 budgeted for capital improvements at Maring Aquatic Center, and he has gone out for bids to revamp the kiddy area and repaint. He said the kiddy area needs repairs to the fixtures and slides.
Park maintenance includes replacement of a bridge at Katy and playground inspections.
