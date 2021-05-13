MATT RESNICK
The moment has finally arrived for Cathy Mih-Taylor, as the lifelong Chanute resident is slated to deliver tonight’s keynote address at Neosho County Community College’s commencement ceremony. Mih-Taylor had been selected as last year’s keynote speaker, but the in-person ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mih-Taylor, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center for the past 30 years, was named NCCC’s 2021 Distinguished Alumni recipient.
“I was honored to receive this award,” Mih-Taylor said. “My mother taught at the college for many years and my brother was also a recipient of the award.”
Mih-Taylor is a 1975 graduate of Chanute High School, and a ’77 alum of NCCC. She then transferred to the University of Kansas to pursue a degree in Biology. Her richest memories from KU came as a member of the Jayhawks marching band. After earning her Doctor of Medicine in 1983 at KU School of Medicine, she went on to complete her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Tulane University and Charity Hospital in New Orleans.
“I think a lot about my time at Neosho County and what it meant to me,” she said. “And now, the changes the students have had to make in their method of learning with all these new jobs in the high-tech world. I’m just trying to congratulate the graduates on their hard work and accomplishments, and our local college helps us down that path.”
Mih-Taylor noted this year marks the 70th anniversary of NMRMC, previously known as Neosho Memorial Hospital. Not only was Mih-Taylor born at the hospital, but her father was also a well-known physician there.
“I decided if I’m coming home, I might as well really come home,” she said of the decision to pursue her professional career in Chanute. “When I started here, I was the only gynecologist in a field of mostly family practice. It’s been a very rewarding and fulfilling career.”
Mih-Taylor said the community of approximately 9,100 is blessed to have NMRMC.
“We really are super fortunate to have a very progressive and multifaceted medical community,” she said.
Mih-Taylor said NMRMC offers a unique variety of services.
“For a community of our size, the variety of services we can offer is quite astounding,” she said. “We’re lucky enough to have robotic surgery. It’s hard to believe, but as a small town in Kansas, we’ve done over a thousand robotic surgery cases here. We can offer a level of service that is unusual for small towns.”
Mih-Taylor truly enjoys her time at NMRMC.
“It’s been fun to take care of my friends and deliver babies for my friends,” she said. “I’m even taking care of patients that my father used to take care of.”
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody lauded Mih-Taylor for her and her family’s contributions to the community.
“The Mih family has a long and distinguished history with NCCC, including (Mih-Taylor’s) mother, who was on our faculty for many years, and then on our Board of Trustees after that,” Inbody said. “We’ve had a long and wonderful history with the Mih family.”
The commencement ceremony is slated for 7 pm tonight in the NCCC gymnasium. If gymnasium capacity is reached, the school will provide multiple rooms to view the ceremony via livestream. The livestream can also be viewed by going to www.neosho.edu/Graduation.aspx
“We’re really excited to have Dr. Taylor speak to our graduates,” Inbody said. “I’m looking forward to hearing her speech.”
