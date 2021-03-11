GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County will not be able to vaccinate additional people against the COVID-19 virus until the rest of the state catches up, the health department administrator told commissioners Thursday.
Under policies set by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Neosho County cannot move to Phase 3 of the vaccination program before other counties, Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr said. Phase 3 would allow people under age 65 to receive the vaccine. She said the county can give second-dose booster shots and vaccinate those over age 65 and in essential jobs.
“The general public will not understand this,” Starr said.
A state legislator has introduced a bill to overturn the policy, but some counties are still in Phase 1 of vaccination.
“Our county is well above average,” Commission Chair Nic Galemore said.
Vaccinations are scheduled next Wednesday, March 17, to give the second doses to people who received the first vaccine at the mass clinic at the Chanute Recreation Center earlier this month. Vaccinations by the county health department are state-driven.
Starr said she believes the state will move into Phase 3 the second week of April.
On another topic, Starr reported on grant applications the department is making, and commissioners approved applying for $283,116 in requests.
Payroll issues
The commission voted to move payroll operations to the county clerk after discussion about inaccurate and late filings to the Internal Revenue Service.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth said she has received notices, addressed to the county, about the filings and possible late penalties. She said correcting the problems in the past required help from accountant Rodney Burns, which she said costs taxpayers money in fees, and she proposed putting payroll under an elected official. The commission voted for the move on a six-month probationary period after an executive session to discuss personnel. Afterwards, they said they wanted Human Resources Director Jim Maher to continue handling HR.
Commissioners said they want to hire an outside certified public accounting firm to help get back on track, and Elsworth asked to hire another employee to handle payroll.
Road and Bridge/Neosho Ridge
Commissioners also visited with Tanner Yost of the engineering firm Kirkham & Michael and with Mark Houser, road inspector for the Neosho Ridge Wind project, to discuss procedures for when developer Apex completes construction.
Under the county’s road use agreement, Apex must bring roads in the project to a certain standard before the project is considered finished. Commissioner Paul Westhoff said he wants to hold Apex and builder IEA accountable, and asked County Counselor Seth Jones about fines for vehicles that use roads that are not designated for the project.
Jones said he has received a substantial list and is processing it.
Houser said state highway K-47 has cracking, but Galemore said he does not want to close it for repairs because of the pending detour for the US-169 reconstruction project.
Commissioners approved a contract with Houser as road inspector that includes updated mileage reimbursement.
The commission also met by telephone with Stan Basler, chairman of the planned wind project advisory committee, who asked about appointments to the committee.
Each of the commissioners is supposed to appoint representatives and Westhoff said District One resident Brian Coover has asked to serve. Basler suggested a list of seven other people, all residents of District One in the area of the project.
Apex will be represented, but Basler has opposed appointing property owners who leased to the Neosho Ridge project since it may conflict with their lease agreements.
Other business
Galemore announced that the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation agreed Tuesday to fund upgrades to Jaws of Life and extrication equipment for the Erie Fire Department.
Commissioners approved paying $31,000 in invoices to Advantage computers for work done for the District Court. The funds will be paid from the equipment reserve, but any leftover SPARK funds for COVID-19 relief will reimburse the reserve.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen announced that the county will receive up to $3.2 million under the latest federal stimulus package. She said the county will receive half in 60 days and the other half in 12 months, and will have until the end of 2023 to spend it.
Commissioners Thursday afternoon looked over ongoing renovations to the courthouse heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and also improved LED lighting. They approved a $9,295 change order request on lighting that included two additional lights.
