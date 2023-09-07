The Jasper County prosecutor said Tuesday her office was filing a felony count of resisting arrest on an Oklahoma resident involved in a crash of motorcycles Saturday night in Joplin that claimed two lives.
Police say Colton F. Goddard, 18, of Welch, Oklahoma, and Taran Morris, 20, of Miami, Oklahoma, were operating two motorcycles northbound on Main Street in Joplin at speeds up to 80 mph or more.
The pair reportedly fled from an officer who attempted to stop them at 10th and Main streets and were still traveling at a high speed when Morris’ bike crashed into a third motorcycle operated by Mark A. McGowen, 60, of Miami, Oklahoma, as McGowen pulled out of the Casey’s convenience store at 403 N. Main St.
Both McGowen and Morris were killed in the crash. Goddard then stopped and was taken into custody.
Police said initially that two counts of murder were being sought on Goddard while an investigation by the city’s major crash team remained ongoing.
But Prosecutor Theresa Kenney said Tuesday that her office was filing a felony count of resisting arrest.
Goddard has been charged with resisting arrest, a felony, and careless driving, a misdemeanor.
He appeared in court Wednesday on the charges and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $25,000 and he was to return to court Oct. 31.
In the meantime, Goddard is to remain under house arrest, wear and ankle monitor, refrain from operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle and not to visit Missouri unless it’s to see his attorney or attend court hearings.
