The Jasper County prosecutor said Tuesday her office was filing a felony count of resisting arrest on an Oklahoma resident involved in a crash of motorcycles Saturday night in Joplin that claimed two lives.

Police say Colton F. Goddard, 18, of Welch, Oklahoma, and Taran Morris, 20, of Miami, Oklahoma, were operating two motorcycles northbound on Main Street in Joplin at speeds up to 80 mph or more.

