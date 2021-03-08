MATT RESNICK
Chanute High School’s journalism program is continuing its winning ways.
With back-to-back Kansas Scholastic Press Association (KSPA) Class 4A Journalism Sweepstakes team titles in tow, CHS journalists are gearing up for a three-peat. They’re off to a tremendous start in that quest, with 41 CHS entries placing fifth or better in the KSPA Regional Contest.
Additionally, CHS journalists notched individual Regional championships in 14 of 22 categories. Those qualifying student-journalists now advance to the State competition.
“Our kids produced some outstanding entries once again, and I am excited for them to compete for a chance to win a third straight team title in May,” said Dustin Fox, Chanute High School journalism advisor, via a KSPA press release.
Fox said he was most impressed that nearly all CHS Regional Contest entries submitted by his students qualified – 41 of 44.
“We’ve got some really talented kids who work hard,” Fox told The Tribune. “They’re really dedicated to giving their best. We’ll definitely have an opportunity to (win State again).”
Fox said he’s elated by how the program has evolved. Prior to taking over in 2007, CHS had never competed at the KSPA level. Fox noted that when he took over, only a handful of students were enrolled in his Newspaper class.
“We really built it from the ground up,” he said. “All those kids who came before them and had some success, it’s just kind of snowballed into what it is now. Our kids expect to do well. They have that belief in themselves, and I think that’s pretty amazing.”
CHS is headlined by KSPA Student Journalist of the Year Alyssa Andoyo. In the Regional competition, Andoyo collected first-place finishes in the categories of News Page Design, Advertising Design, and Cartoon Editorial. In addition to Andoyo’s trio of top finishes, CHS students collected 10 other first-place prizes.
“I’m really proud of the kids, really proud of the effort they put into it,” Fox said. “I think it’s a testament to what they do day-in and day-out in the class to hone those skills.”
KSPA enlists the help of journalism teachers, professional journalists, university faculty members, and other journalism experts to judge the entries.
“We consider the Regional Contests to be one of our most important annual events, both for students to receive feedback on their work and to compete with one another,” Eric Thomas, KSPA executive director, said in a press release. “Teachers who organize and enter their students into the contest give their students a great opportunity to see how their work compares to the work of others.”
CHS Regional
contests winners
— First-place —
• Alyssa Andoyo: News Page Design; Advertising Design; Editorial Cartoon
• Riley Goracke: Digital Illustration; Yearbook Copywriting
• Megan Kueser: Sports Photography; Magazine Photo
• Xander Weilert: Headline Writing and Design
• Jayden Copeland: News Writing
• Alex Rodriquez: Editorial Writing
• Miguel Ayuso: Review Writing
• Hayden Newton: Infographic Design
• Alyssa Andoyo and Tibernay Beal: Yearbook Theme and Graphics
• Xander Weilert and Trey Dillow: Multimedia Storytelling
— Second-place —
• Jayden Gensweider: Yearbook Sports Writing
• Devin Spencer: Review Writing, Second
• Alyssa Andoyo: Digital Illustration
• Kynleigh Chard: Magazine Photo
• Davey Hight: Video PSA
• Riley Goracke: Editorial Cartoon
• Hayden Newton: Advertising Design
• Parker Henson: Headline Writing and Design
• Trey Smoot: Infographic Design
— Third-place —
• Tibernay Beal: Editing
• Mia Godinez: Feature Writing
• Janessa Varndell: News Writing
• Jayden Gensweider: Sports Writing
• Rahmah Gedi: Yearbook Design
• Jazmine Treadway: Infographic Design
• Hayden Newton: News Page Design
• Drayton Cleaver: Sports Photography
• Katelyn Caldwell and Mia Godinez: Yearbook Theme and Graphics
— Fourth-place —
• Trey Dillow: Feature Writing
• Tibernay Beal: Yearbook Copywriting
• Kynleigh Chard: Sports Photography
• Drayton Cleaver: Yearbook Sports Writing
• Tessa Golay: Magazine Photo
• Katelyn Caldwell: Cutline Writing
• Nathan Stanley: Editorial Writing
— Fifth-place —
• Parker Henson: Editing
• Megan Kueser: Student Life Photography
