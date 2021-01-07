Needed kitchen help

At right, Chanute High School senior Blair Curtis is one of three students in the Career and Technical Education program who are interning with the school district to help with a shortage of food service employees.

 Courtesy photo

GREG LOWER

greg@chanute.com

Three Chanute High School seniors are working in the kitchen in what school officials say is a win-win situation for both the students and food service.

Seniors Blair Curtis, Zakk McGinnes and Aaron Rodriquez are enrolled in the hospitality and tourism pathway of the Career and Technical Education program at the high school. A fourth hospitality pathway student, Hogan Smith, is working as an intern for Dalton’s Back Nine restaurant.

The school district has a shortage of food service employees. The department is short four employees, with 22 apart from the three paid interns.

“We thought it was definitely a need for our district,” Culinary Arts instructor Leah Hoesli said. So the district went with placing the students in the school kitchen.

“It took off,” Hoesli said.

The CTE program has roughly 1,892 students, including those in multiple classes in the same pathway. Last semester there were 39 seniors, including 19 in CTE internships in other pathways, Hoesli said.

The culinary arts program started three years ago. During the holiday break, the school interns took an online class required by the district food service.

By senior year, most students have taken enough credits for graduation, so by second semester many either enter work study programs or take early release. They are still required to take English and a government/history class, which meet on alternate days under this year’s block scheduling.

The students come to the high school at 8 am for class and finish their work at 1:15 pm.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments