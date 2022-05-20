A Chanute mother and daughter are selling their children’s book online and at a local shop.
Author Melinda Kasten and her daughter, illustrator Makayla Wood, have published their book “Little Chick’s New Home” through Higherlife. It is available for $15 per copy at Java Junction, 425 W. Main, or online at www.mkinspirations.com.
This is her first book, and Kasten said she is waiting to see how it sells before deciding whether to publish six other children’s books. She is editing a non-fiction book, “Fostering For Keeps,” about her family’s experience raising foster children.
The 32-page book deals with a chick looking for a place to stay. She wrote the book for her foster daughter, Kasten said. She was five years old when she came to live with Kasten, and as a teen struggled emotionally between her foster and biological parents.
Kasten also had her own traumatic childhood, she said.
It has been read by those in preschool to eighth grade, Kasten said. The story came to her at 2 am while she was in a one-room lake cabin with friends.
“When I woke up, the whole thing was right there in my head,” she said.
So as not to disturb anyone else, she took a flashlight, sat on the bathroom floor and wrote out the story.
It was published later than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.
Higherlife Publishing and Marketing is based in Orlando, Fla., and Kasten said it specializes inspirational messages.
“I just sat down and typed it up and they did all the rest of it,” Kasten said.
Distribution will begin through Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million in January 2023.
Kasten taught elementary grades and middle school social studies after graduating from Pittsburg State University in 2007.
