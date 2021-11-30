MATT RESNICK
A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases has prompted the Neosho County Health Department to seek assistance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment with its contact tracing.
The county is rapidly approaching a new record-high in active cases, with 146 as of Tuesday. Exacerbating the situation for NCHD is the departure of its epidemiology nurse. NCHD Administrator Teresa Starr declined to confirm the identity of the nurse. Registered nurse Christy Hoerle, however, most recently occupied the position.
“There’s more work that needs to be divided up now, and not just for COVID,” Starr said.
Despite the increasing numbers in positive COVID-19 cases, NCHD only lists 28 individuals as being under close-contact quarantine protocols. Starr said KDHE has been prudent with its contact-tracing turnaround time, and that her expectation is the department begins contacting Neosho County residents within 24 hours of NCHD cases being turned over to KDHE.
Starr noted that the decision to bring in KDHE was a difficult one, and that she first consulted with county commissioners on the matter.
“That was talked over with the commission,” she said, adding that the decision did not require commissioners’ approval. “I just wanted them to be aware of what I was thinking.”
Starr said NCHD can only report quarantine numbers that they’ve investigated. She further noted that depending on the length of quarantine, an individual could wind up being counted multiple times.
“So if you’re in quarantine for 20 days, we’re going to count you 10 times at least,” Starr said, adding that unvaccinated persons occupying a household with a known positive could potentially have to quarantine for nearly three weeks.
Starr indicated that NCHD was previously content with doing its own contact tracing because she believes it’s better for Neosho County residents to be informed by someone locally.
“It was about that local touch that we like to give,” Starr said. “We’re always willing to answer any questions that we can, and help in any way we can.”
Starr said she’s hopeful that the partial handoff to KDHE will be a seamless transition.
“We hope it will be easy for the ones who do transition to the state,” she said.
According to KDHE’s most up-to-date guidelines, fully-vaccinated household contacts and non-household close contacts do not have to quarantine if they remain asymptomatic following exposure, but testing is recommended three to five days after exposure. Additionally, a fully-vaccinated close-contact individual does not have to isolate at home while waiting for results if not not exhibiting symptoms.
KDHE also recommends those individuals to wear masks in indoor public settings for 14 days after their last exposure.
Unvaccinated household contacts and non-household close contacts, with evidence of a previous COVID-19 infection within the past six months, also do not have to quarantine if they have remained asymptomatic since their latest exposure.
Unvaccinated household contacts that do not have a history of natural infection within the last six months and non-household close contacts that do not have a history of natural infection within the last six months are recommended to quarantine for 7, 10 or 14 days after their last exposure — depending on whether they’ve been tested for COVID-19. A close contact with a history of natural disease does not have to isolate at home while waiting for results if there are no symptoms. What constitutes a close contact is left to the discretion of the local health department.
“We’re probably going to go off the symptoms and let a doctor help us decide that,” Starr said. “If they’re losing their taste and smell, we’re probably going to recommend they quarantine.”
Starr has simple advice for those concerned about exposing others to the virus.
“If you don’t feel good, stay home,” she said. “If you suspect COVID, quarantine — isolate yourself. Everybody should know that by now.”
Omicron on the way
The pending arrival of the latest COVID-19 variant to the United States is imminent. Dubbed omicron, the US officially classified it this week as a “variant of concern.”
While no US cases have been confirmed, the variant is beginning to spread in the UK, with 22 cases confirmed as of Tuesday. The World Health Organization said the variant poses a “very high risk.” The WHO also noted that preliminary findings show that omicron potentially increases the risk of reinfections.
“I’m always concerned about the old (variants) and the new ones,” Starr said. “(Omicron) is in 17 countries right now.”
Starr said NCHD administers COVID-19 doses, including boosters, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. While mixing and matching of vaccines is allowable, NCHD currently only has Moderna in stock.
“We’re supplied decently right now, not great,” Starr said. “The state has used their allotment of Moderna, and we’re waiting on more.”
Starr said she does not anticipate that NCHD will receive any further shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.
