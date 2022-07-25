GREG LOWER
Construction could take place this fall and winter on improvements to the intersection of 21st Street and Plummer Avenue, an engineer told Chanute City Commissioners Monday evening.
Engineer Shawn Turner with TranSystems updated commissioners and said 90 percent of the plans were submitted to the city and reviewed by the Kansas Department of Transportation.
A small number of rights-of-way and easements still need to be obtained, he said, so bids could be advertised in August for opening in September.
Chanute received a $780,000 cost-share grant from KDOT in the fall of 2021 for curbs and gutters, turning lanes, traffic signals and other improvements.
Commissioner Phil Chaney urged the city to inform county officials about progress on the project. The intersection is outside of the Chanute city limits, and is the intersection of Douglas and 200th Roads in the county.
Annual audit
An auditor told commissioners that his firm encountered no problems with Chanute’s 2021 finances. Accountant Neil Phillips of Jarred, Gilmore & Phillips said Chanute was in compliance with the Kansas Cash Basis law and under the published budget.
“We’re sitting probably in the best cash balances we’ve had in years, except for the gas,” Phillips said.
A cold snap during 2021 caused issues for several cities’ utilities because of the increase in the price of gas. Chanute was able to cushion the increase by using gas it had purchased earlier at lower prices, but gas prices are still high. The summer price, which has the lowest demand, is higher than all of last year, Phillips said.
Other business
The commission approved a request by a stable owner to put “Horse Crossing” signs on north Plummer.
Tammy Ports with In The Wind Acres Riding Stable, 205 N. Plummer, requested the signs for the safety of horses and riders.
The commission appointed Commissioner Sam Budreau to the Chanute Land Bank board. It also voted to find properties at 102 S. Garfield, owned by Betty L. Parkins; 1810 S. Ashby, owned by Gary Green; 1022 S. Forest, owned by John Brunner; 1101 N. Kansas, owned by Charles T. and Darlene M. Dodd; 315 N. Kansas, owned by Dennis E. Wilson; 16 N. Western, owned by Jessica Phillips and Randy R. Cain; and 502 N. Washington, owned by Catherine Marie Pavlu, in violation of city code.
During public comments, Jane Brophy of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism updated commissioners about mural projects, including a Google Earth sign that would allow tourists to take selfies with the Google Earth logo without standing in the middle of the intersection of Lincoln and Main.
So far, $7,000 of a $9,000 match has been pledged for a mural on the wall east of the Octave Chanute-Wright Brothers Park. Signs on the wall that tell about the aviation pioneers will remain on display, although they will be removed for protection during painting and the signs will be relocated on the north wall.
Resident and contractor Bernie Neyer reported to the commission about the police investigation into thefts of campaign signs in support of a proposed Kansas constitutional amendment in the Aug. 2 primary. The investigation led to the arrest of two 14-year-olds.
Neyer compared the thefts to other residents whose flags were stolen, and said one of the signs was on the yard of a relative of US Rep. Jake LaTurner. Neyer said the theft was a threat to the congressman’s family.
Neyer also expressed concerns about circuit breaker requirements in a four-plex construction project. Later in the meeting, City Manager Todd Newman said he would look into it and Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said the requirement goes back at least five years.
In his report, Newman said the city has hired Ryan Ortiz as sports tourism director, and has received feedback on age restrictions at the aquatic center.
