Candidates have until noon Tuesday to file for city and school board seats coming up for election this year. By Friday afternoon, few races had challengers, according to the Neosho County Clerk’s office. The clerk’s office refused to give names of those who had filed to the Tribune, although that is public information.
Three candidates have filed for three seats on the Chanute City Commission, and two have filed for three at-large seats on the Chanute USD 413 board of education.
One candidate filed for each of the three seats open on the Erie USD 101 school board, with no candidates for city council.
Four potential council members have filed for five open seats and one candidate filed for mayor in St. Paul. Two candidates filed for three council positions in Thayer and the only filing in Stark was one candidate for mayor. No candidates have filed for council or mayor positions in Galesburg or Earlton.
One person has filed for one of three positions on the Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees, and two candidates have filed for two at-large positions on the Southwind Extension District board.
Candidates must also file in Montgomery County for four seats on the USD 447 Board of Education, which includes Thayer, and in Crawford County for USD 247 and USD 248.
The general election will be Nov. 2 and the primary election, if needed, will be Aug. 3. Voters have until 4:30 pm Oct. 13 to register to vote.
