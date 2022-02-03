People dug out Thursday from two days of winter weather, although the Martin Johnson Municipal Airport in Chanute only reported 0.02 inch of additional moisture overnight Thursday morning. Because of high winds, measurements of total snowfall are difficult to obtain.
The Wichita National Weather Service said a volunteer east of Chanute reported two inches of snow overnight both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures remained bitterly cold, which refroze any melting that occurred Wednesday and the Kansas Department of Transportation reported Thursday afternoon that southeast Kansas highways remained snowy and slick.
The Neosho County Courthouse including District Court, the Neosho County Health Department and drive-through COVID-19 testing sites were closed Thursday. The Chanute Public Library, which closed Wednesday, was open Thursday and the Wilson County Courthouse opened at 10 am. Chanute, Humboldt, Erie and St. Paul schools and Neosho County Community College were closed. The Regional Scholars Bowl, which Chanute High School students planned to attend in Pratt, was moved to Monday.
Area schools including Cherryvale-Thayer, Parsons, Labette County and Independence had announced closings for today. Chanute will be in session.
FireEscape Coffeehouse was also closed Thursday.
