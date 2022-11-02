MATT RESNICK
With the national midterm election day looming, a pair of high-profile politicians made an appearance at Cardinal Drugstore on Wednesday.
Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt and 2nd District US Congressman Jake LaTurner were warmly greeted by supporters. Schmidt is locked in a tight race with Democratic incumbent Governor Laura Kelly, while LaTurner is looking to defend his seat in congress.
LaTurner, a Galena native, told the assembled audience that he was fond of the area, noting that his wife is from Chanute. LaTurner’s primary talking points, however, focused on issues at the federal level.
“We’re facing tough times right now (with) record-high inflation,” he said. “It’s harder to go to the grocery store. It’s harder for folks to fill up at the gas tank.”
LaTurner then turned his attention to the southern border.
“We have a wide-open southern border where human trafficking is taking place,” he said.
LaTurner said the flow of drugs from the border has affected Kansas communities.
“We have drugs flowing across the southern border. Particularly fentanyl, which is showing up in our Kansas communities, continuously,” he said.
As a member of the committee for Homeland Security, LaTurner said he has had an up-close view of the southern border crisis.
“I’ve been down there multiple times and have seen it firsthand,” he said. “I’ve seen the victimization of young kids, minors, that are being abused and used by the drug cartels.”
LaTurner continued to paint a bleak and chaotic picture of the southern border.
“Three-hundred Americans a day are dying,” LaTurner said. “It’s the equivalent of an airline going down every day — and this administration is doing nothing about it.”
LaTurner said he and his Republican colleagues have solved the riddle of the southern border.
“We need to secure the border, build the wall, provide technology, and give the border patrol the resources they need to do their job,” he said.
LaTurner then zeroed in on Democrats, calling for an end to the “one-party rule” in Washington, DC.
“That we’ve seen for the last two years. We’ve got to change it,” he said.
“It’s not just enough to talk about what’s going on and the problems we have. What I’ve told our leadership from the beginning is that we need to have a plan for the future. We have to offer a positive message.”
LaTurner is convinced that a Republican majority in the House of Representatives will pave the way for the passage of much legislation. While he called for an end to the Democrats’ one-party majority, he said he was hopeful that Republicans will seize control of both houses of Congress.
“I think we’re going to get the United States senate, too, and have the opportunity to put bills on President Biden’s desk,” LaTurner said. “This stuff I’m talking about isn’t some crazy right-wing ideology — this is common-sense stuff.”
LaTurner said he wants to reach across the aisle and work with his Democratic colleagues. He also referred to House majority leader Nancy Pelosi as a shrewd tactician.
“I would love the opportunity to put bills on (Biden’s) desk that Democrats and Republicans across this country support and know that we need,” he said.
LaTurner provided a preview of what could be to come.
“The very first bill we’re going to introduce as a Republican congress is defunding 87,000 IRS agents,” he said. “It’s an important battle to have and I think we’re going to win it.”
LaTurner proceeded to complain about the Biden administration.
“The other thing we can do is provide meaningful oversight of this administration,” he said, noting that he also serves on the House oversight committee. “This administration hasn’t received that for the last two years.”
LaTurner said that some parts of his district, which covers most of the eastern part of the state, are not in agreement with him on the issues he discussed.
“We rely on places like this. We need folks to go and vote,” he said. “I encourage you to bring family and friends to the polls to (ensure) that we have a good turnout.”
LaTurner concluded by saying that he had the “good sense to marry a girl from Chanute,” while also attending Pittsburg State Univer sity.
“We understand Southeast Kansas. Proximity matters,” LaTurner said of himself and Schmidt. “So I’m asking for your vote six days from now.”
While he resides in Topeka, LaTurner said that he spends more time in Chanute than any other city in his district.
“We’re proud to be able to represent Southeast Kansas values in congress,” he said.
Schmidt, from Independence, made brief remarks and noted that he’s looking to finish strong.
“We’ve been out there making our case and it’s now time for closing arguments,” he said, adding that his closing argument is fairly simple to comprehend. “We can talk about issues all day long. But the bottom line is that for those of us in Southeast Kansas, we have the opportunity for this first time in a very long time to have one of our own in the Governor’s office. I’m privileged to be in that position and mindful about it every day.”
Chanute resident Karen Jarred listened intently to both LaTurner and Schmidt, while posing several questions to the candidates.
“They’re hitting a lot of the things I care about,” Jarred told The Tribune. “The reason I’m not interested in the Democrats is that they’re not at all hitting what I’m interested in.”
Jarred said she’s most interested in federal-level issues.
“That’s both parties. Somebody’s going to have to straighten it out,” she said, echoing LaTurner’s oversight commentary. “Until they start passing their own budgets and doing their own work, I’m probably going to be unhappy with all of them.”
Jarred added that she’s pleased with the state of politics at the local level," she said.
