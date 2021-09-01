STU BUTCHER
The dangers of Hurricane Ida brought to mind concerns, past and present, for Randy Cain, a Chanute native and current resident of Port Arthur, Texas on the Gulf of Mexico.
First, his family including his next door mother-in-law remembered Hurricane Laura a year ago, hustling about 100 miles north to a safer location. The Cains have been forced to evacuate four times in the 15 years he has lived in Texas.
Of course, not only does that mean probably traveling five or six hours to get 60 miles away, there is also the expense of food and lodging.
Hurricane Ida affected other Texas cities more than Port Arthur.
Cain noted that a lot of people in harm’s way just can’t afford to leave, so plenty of assistance is needed.
However, the mindset is that helping out is a given.
“Bubba, from three blocks down, comes by in his bass boat and asks if anyone needs help,” Cain said about flooding conditions. “That’s the way they do it down here.”
In the swampy coastal areas, members of the “Cajun Navy” are most likely to respond to assist residents who need to flee floodwaters. “They head to where they need to be,” Cain said.
Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that nearly 300 soldiers and airmen from the Kansas National Guard will be deployed to Louisiana to provide support in and around areas affected by Hurricane Ida.
“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans – and today is no different,” Kelly said. “I deployed Kansas National Guard soldiers and airmen to Louisiana to help those struggling in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida. We stand ready to provide relief for the impacted families.”
Cain recalled 16 years ago in Chanute placing a tractor-trailer at G&W Foods’ parking lot to gather items to assist victims of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana.
He arrived at New Orleans with a 53-foot trailer filled top to bottom, but the Red Cross there didn’t have the manpower to unload the supplies.
Cain was directed to Waveland, Miss., and found a grocery store similar to the size of G&W that was destroyed.
“College students from South Carolina unloaded in no time,” he said, noting there is still a sign in Waveland acknowledging the volunteer effort given to help the city. It was quite an experience.”
As a Teamster working for UPS Freight, volunteering is part of the job.
This week he delivered water and cleaning supplies to Beaumont, Texas.
His community raised $11,000 in cash to send to Yuma, La.
Having not witnessed the effects of a hurricane before moving to Texas, his wife Aleta believes in being prepared, hence a room designated for supplies of cases of drinking water, canned goods and a generator.
“I just feel sad for the people affected,” Cain said, but there’s a positive because of all the support. “That’s how it works, people help out.”
