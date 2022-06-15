HUNTYR SCHWEGMAN
Along with updates on program participation and staffing, the Chanute Recreation Commission announced the resignation of John Burchett from the CRC board at its monthly meeting Monday.
“He was very much a verbal advocate for the CRC and for the kids,” CRC Chair Betsy Olson said. “He has been very invested, so we definitely have some big shoes to fill.”
Burchett’s resignation comes at the end of a nearly 10-year tenure, beginning in 2013 when he was approached by a school board member to take on the role.
“I was kind of looking for things to do. I just got out of Rotary and was looking for some other volunteer opportunities in town,” Burchett said. “My boys were just getting into recreation sports leagues, and I was an active coach in some of the programs. So I just felt like it was a good fit at the time.”
The longtime Chanute resident decided to step down from the CRC because of the recent high school graduation of his younger son and a promotion to Vice President of Operations at Optimized Process Furnaces.
“I just felt like it was probably a good time for me to focus on work for a little bit, and also allow somebody else an opportunity to bring some new ideas to the board,” Burchett said. “I enjoy volunteering, but at the same time, I think it’s important that you have new voices, new ideas coming onto boards, especially volunteer boards, so that things don’t get stale and you have an opportunity to grow with the community.”
During his time with the CRC, Burchett saw a lot of changes, both physically and in the staffing department. After a termination during his first meeting, Burchett was there for the hiring of Steve Slane and the current Executive Director, Monica Colborn.
“I really feel like the CRC is headed in the right direction,” Burchett said. “I think Monica is a fantastic director, and they have a plan that’s going to continue to make things better for everybody in the community.”
Along with the numerous program additions and upgrades to facilities that he has seen over the last decade, Burchett is most proud of the work done to create the Lakeview Recreation Area at Santa Fe Park.
“I really feel like that has added a whole new area to Chanute that allows people to get outdoors,” Burchett said. “The CRC has done a fantastic job of developing that area and making it more of a family-friendly park atmosphere. I look forward to hopefully seeing them continue to grow the soccer programs and other activities out there as well.”
The board now looks to fill the hole left behind by Burchett, and he hopes to see more involvement from members of the community. Burchett’s main hope for his replacement is that they have some familial connection to the CRC’s programming.
Other business
Following the announcement of Burchett’s resignation, Colborn presented spring activities participation, noting a large increase in the kindergarten soccer league from 19 participants in 2021 to 65 this spring. Soccer for 3rd-5th grades also saw a big jump, with a 63 percent increase in participation year-to-year.
While some programs saw a slight decline, overall participation is up 12 percent from spring 2021. Colborn attributes the slight changes in certain leagues’ participation to larger classes of kids moving up a league.
Total participation breakdown is: Pee Wee Soccer, 22; Kindergarten Soccer, 65; 1st-2nd Grade Soccer, 50; 3rd-5th Grade Soccer, 83; 6th-8th Grade Soccer, 27; Boys T-ball, 52; Lil’ Sluggers Baseball, 79; Rookie Baseball, 36; VFW Baseball, 27; Girls T-ball, 29; Pebbles Softball, 39; Shortstop Softball, 38; Ponytail Softball, 18; and Major/Junior Softball, 8.
With the deadline to present a 2023 budget to the USD 413 BOE quickly approaching, Colborn and the board planned a budget work session, set to take place prior to the July board meeting. Colborn will present the budget to the CRC, and upon approval, it will be sent to USD 413 for approval and submission to the State of Kansas.
Barring any emergency expenses, Colborn expects the budget to remain mostly the same as the year prior, save a few slight policy increases based on inflation.
At the conclusion of this summer’s baseball and softball seasons, the CRC will be involved in upgrading two more fields at Santa Fe Park.
Similar to the southernmost field (Field 6), the two adjacent fields (Fields 4 and 5) will see the installation of a scorer’s table with a covered structure. One of the two electrical boxes has already been received, with the other on the way. The awning structures over the box (shown) will be completed later in the summer as the City of Chanute’s electrical department schedule clears.
In personnel, Colborn announced the summer departure of part-time maintenance help Trey Stipp. Caden Schwegman was promoted from part-time to full-time to cover the responsibilities left behind by Stipp.
