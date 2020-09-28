Chanute city commissioners approved requests Monday evening from two businesses for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.
The commission approved the requests from Binge Boutique for up to $25,000 and Midwest Communications for up to $30,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding assistance for costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners also approved a request by the Neosho County Health Department to block certain streets to hold a drive-through flu immunization clinic.
The clinic will be 7:30-10 am and 3-6:30 pm on Oct. 13. The route will begin on north Malcolm Avenue at K-39, south to Main Street, west on Main Street, back north on Central Avenue to the Health Department side door and exit at K-39.
Commissioners approved a five-year lease for the Chanute Historical Society, replacing one with the same terms that is expiring.
Volunteers have improved the interior of the triangle building at 0 E. Elm, east of the railroad tracks and south of the Public Library and Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
New additions to the displays are memorabilia from the Civil War, Spanish-American War and World War I, household items and garments to de-emphasize railroad displays. Organizers hope to complete work at the end of this month, and want to host an open house in the spring.
Commissioners approved fire contracts with Tioga, Big Creek and Canville townships with an annual 2.5 percent increase. They also approved three final bills from Universal Communications to install fiber optic broadband in two neighborhoods. The project exceeded the $651,000 the commission originally authorized by $63,560.
Commissioners declared properties at 220 S. Malcolm, owned by O’Neal Smith, Jr.; 1009 N. Garfield, owned by Kirk Petty; and 302 N. Wilson, owned by Tyler Webb; in violation of city code.
