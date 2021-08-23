GREG LOWER
A Chanute officer is under investigation in the shooting death of a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries.
Brandon Lee Schlichting, 28, died at 1:15 am Sunday at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was contacted Friday evening following the shooting to investigate.
Chanute police responded at 7:30 pm Friday to 4th and Evergreen after receiving a report of someone looking into vehicle windows. When an officer arrived, the suspect pulled a weapon from a holster and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired one shot, striking Schlichting in the head.
The officer attempted life-saving measures and additional officers and EMS responded to the scene. Schlichting was taken to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Schlichting faced previous district court charges of burglary and theft of a pickup Aug. 2, a Honda Civic on July 12, and felony burglary of an apartment on west Main on Aug. 15. He was booked into the Allen County jail in July by the Kansas Highway Patrol on suspicion of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer, felony possession of stolen property, driving without a license, and illegal vehicle registration.
Chanute City Manager Todd Newman said he would not release any information on the officer’s status until the KBI completes its investigation, and he did not know how long that would take.
The incident was one of two officer-involved shootings in the state Friday. An Augusta man was released Sunday from Wesley Medical Center and booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Center on charges of aggravated domestic battery and multiple probation violations. Barrye W. Lightner, 49, Augusta, was shot in the hand after he pulled a knife on an officer and attempted to cut his own throat.
