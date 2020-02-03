Chanute High School student Jillian Vogel on Saturday at the Kansas Poetry Out Loud Region 4 contest held at Chanute Memorial Auditorium was one of two students who earned the opportunity to participate in the 2020 Kansas State Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition and was presented by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Two students and an alternate were selected at the Region 4 contest. Tricia Combs from Girard High School will also represent Region 4 at the state contest and Leann Williams, Prairie View High School, is the alternate.
Vogel and Combs will compete at the state competition at noon on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Salina South High School.
Vogel is a senior at Chanute High School and is the daughter of Ragan and Nate Vogel.
The Poetry Out Loud program encourages Kansas high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition. The contest begins in the classroom where students select poems from www.poetryoutloud.org to recite and compete for a spot at the regional competition.
The state champion receives $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in April at Washington, D.C., to compete for a $20,000 scholarship. In addition, the state champion’s school receives a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry books. The runner-up receives a cash donation to his or her school library.
