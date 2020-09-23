ERIC SPRUILL
The Chanute Bit & Spur Saddle Club will be putting on its annual Chanute Rodeo on Friday and Saturday night.
Rilee Jordan, who serves as the event coordinator for the club, said they expect to have a large crowd for the event this year.
“This is really one of the first events to happen around here in some time due to COVID-19. We expect to have a pretty good turnout for the event on both nights,” Jordan said.
Gates will open at 5 pm on Friday afternoon and the show will start at 6 pm with the Rooster Run followed by Mutton Bustin’ for the kids.
Around 6:30 p.m. the 2020-21 Chanute Royalty will be presented: Wyatt Boss, Alexis Martin, Layne Harbers, and Braiden Warriax.
This will be followed by the drill team including the mounted shooters.
A performance will also be put on by the Broken Spoke Clydesdales out of Winfield. They will be performing both nights of the rodeo.
“We are having the mounted shooters back this year, they were a big hit when we had them here a couple of years ago,” Jordan said. “The Broken Spoke Clydesdales are a lot like the drill team, they are a lot of fun to watch.
A Memorial Tribute will be held for past members who have died in recent years.
Then the rodeo will begin at 8 pm, which will have all the traditional events.
On Saturday night they will announce the winners of the raffle ticket drawing. There are eight prizes in total, including $5,000 in cash for the top winner.
Jordan said other prizes include $250 in meat from the Erie Meat Locker, a $250 gift card, a B&W Trailer hitch, free oil changes and much more.
Jordan said masks are not required but are encouraged.
“We have signage asking people to wear masks as well as sections marked off in the bleachers, but we are not going to enforce social distancing or masks. There are only 10 of us putting on this event, so we are not going to have time to walk around and patrol everyone in the stands. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. The people who require a mask will probably not attend the event,” she said.
Jordan said Saturday’s schedule will be much like Friday evening’s schedule of events.
“We might make a few changes, but overall it’s going to be pretty much the same.
She added there will be vendors on both nights of the rodeo.
“We have jewelry makers, a hat maker, there will be food to purchase. We will have a little of everything. Where else could you buy an adult ticket for $10 and be entertained from 5 pm until literally 10:30 or 11 pm? We’re hoping to have a great weekend.”
Ages 13 and up will purchase tickets for $10, while 5-12 years old are $5. Children 4 and under are free.
