Chanute voters cast ballots for state and national positions and two state constitutional amendments, while most of the rest of Neosho county decided between incumbent Republican Paul Westhoff and Stan Basler for District 1 commissioner.                                                     .                                                                     

ERIE ­– The 1st District incumbent won re-election Tuesday to the Neosho County Commission.

Incumbent Republican Paul Westhoff won another four-year term in Tuesday’s midterm election with 1,069 votes to 850 for Independent Stan Basler. Westhoff has been a county commissioner since 2014.

