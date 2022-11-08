ERIE – The 1st District incumbent won re-election Tuesday to the Neosho County Commission.
Incumbent Republican Paul Westhoff won another four-year term in Tuesday’s midterm election with 1,069 votes to 850 for Independent Stan Basler. Westhoff has been a county commissioner since 2014.
In other elections Tuesday, Neosho County voters cast 2,997 votes for Republican candidate Derek Schmidt for governor versus 1,804 for incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly. They backed Republican incumbent Jake LaTurner against Patrick Schmidt for US House Representative 3,586 to 1,391, and incumbent US Senator Jerry Moran over Mark Holland 3,684 to 1,160.
Local voters cast 3,358 votes for Kris Kobach for attorney general over 1,576 for Chris Mann, and cast 3,617 for Scott Schwab for secretary of state over 1,213 for Jeanna Repass.
Kansas House District 2 representative Ken Collins and District 7 representative Dan Goddard did not have formal opponents and there were not enough write-in votes to change the outcome.
Also in Neosho County, Kansas Constitutional amendment for legislative approval of executive branch agency rules received 2,582 votes in favor to 2,147 opposed. An amendment on electing county sheriffs passed in Neosho County with 3,398 votes, with 1,377 opposed.
The Neosho County Courthouse had 308 in-person advance ballots cast by the time voting closed at 4 pm Friday. The clerk’s office sent out 394 mail ballots and had received 306 as of 2 pm Tuesday.
Mail ballots, which had to be postmarked Tuesday, must be received at the courthouse by Nov. 14.
Neosho County had 11,452 total registered voters for this year’s midterm election, with only 5,019 votes cast.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.