Maggie Wolken addresses the USD 413 Board of Education during the April 10 meeting, while Chanute Elementary School Principal Brooke Wire (back) shows her support.

 Matt Resnick | Chanute Tribune
Recounts Master Teacher Day event

After recently being named one of the 2023 Kansas Master Teachers of the Year, Chanute Elementary School kindergarten instructor Maggie Wolken is taking her talents from the classroom to an administrative role.

