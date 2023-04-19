Recounts Master Teacher Day event
After recently being named one of the 2023 Kansas Master Teachers of the Year, Chanute Elementary School kindergarten instructor Maggie Wolken is taking her talents from the classroom to an administrative role.
Wolken was named CES vice principal on April 10, and will replace Kent Wire at the conclusion of the school year.
Wolken has spent the bulk of her career teaching kindergarten at CES. She is also a Chanute High School alum and received her Associate’s degree at Neosho County Community College, before attending Pittsburg State University for her Bachelor’s and Emporia State University for her Master’s.
“I’ve been in education for 19 years and there is not a better job,” Wolken said. “I knew from the get-go since I was little that I was going to go into education.”
Master Teacher
Wolken was honored at April’s Board of Education meeting for her selection as a Master Teacher.
“I couldn’t have done this alone,” Wolken said.
While the process was time-consuming, Wolken said that she took the nomination in stride.
“It’s really not a job; it’s my passion,” she said. “I go in every day for those little kids, and every other kid in USD 413, to ensure that they are prepared for the rest of their lives.”
Wolken spoke about her recognition during Master Teacher Day, April 5 at Emporia State University. The institution established the award in 1954.
She told the board that activities included a tour of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, housed in a one room schoolhouse, and that she also joined the six other recipients for the How We Teach This podcast.
“The podcast that we participated in should be released sometime in June,” Wolken said. “We were all really nervous about that because we didn’t even have the topic prior to arriving.”
Despite not being able to prepare, Wolken adjusted nicely.
“When you get in there and just talk about teaching and what you do every day, we found it really easy and smoothly went through it,” she said.
Those activities were followed by a banquet and ceremony at ESU’s Webb Hall. CES Principal Brooke Wire accompanied Wolken to the event, and shared details of the nomination process.
Wire recalled how she broke the news that Wolken had been selected in February.
“I got to have the pleasure of taking my phone to Mrs. Wolken and having her and her team around her while she received the news,” Wire said.
Wire said that one her children had high praise for Wolken, recounting how she steered the classroom through the pandemic months in spring 2020.
“That stuck out – that was his memory of kindergarten,” she said of her now 9-year-old son.
Wire also commended Wolken for her speech at the Master Teacher reception, noting that she thanked all of her past and present students who have inspired her to be a better teacher.
“That just speaks to Maggie in many ways,” Wire said.
Wire told The Tribune that the trip to Emporia was enlightening.
“You could see (the recipients’) philosophies in all of their teaching,” Wire said. “It was a pretty cool event.”
Wolken’s hands-on approach extends beyond the classroom, Wire said.
“Whether it’s her students in her classroom or Maggie as a learner herself,” Wire said. “She is a very ‘Students First’ educator and is constantly trying to improve her classroom, our team and district. She wants the best for everyone.”
Wolken’s new gig was made official after a closed executive session at the April 10 meeting.
“Maggie is one of those well-rounded educators that is extremely passionate,” Wire said. “For someone that you would consider to be a veteran in the field, she is continuing to grow and improve each year.”
Wire added that Wolken is a very team-oriented individual, and said as much during her moment in the spotlight at ESU.
“The award was well-earned. We are very proud that Maggie is a part of our team,” Wire said.
In addition to Wolken’s promotion, CHS Counselor Jessie Fewins will assume the role of CHS vice principal beginning July 1. Fewins replaces Chris Shields, who accepted the position of Royster Middle School principal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.