Area youths are heading back to school in the next few weeks.
Chanute students go back to school Aug. 15.
The Humboldt school district’s first day of school for elementary, sixth, ninth and new students is Thursday, Aug. 17. The first day of school for seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th and 12th graders is Friday, Aug. 18.
For Erie schools, the first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 16.
St. Paul schools start Monday, Aug. 14.
Altoona-Midway also begins school Monday, Aug. 14.
Chanute Police Chief urged caution to drivers as school begins again.
In Chanute, the school crossing lights will activate Wednesday, Aug. 9 and continue through the academic year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.