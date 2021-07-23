MATT RESNICK
Chanute USD 413 was named as one of 13 districts from across Kansas to receive grant funding for Kindergarten Readiness.
In total, more than a quarter-million dollars were divided up between the 13 school districts, with the primary aim of “funding local solutions to kindergarten transition challenges.” USD 413 will receive $22,250.
“The grants will help communities across Kansas form and support collaboration between school districts, child care providers, families, and other early childhood champions as they develop and implement locally-driven approaches that help children transition from the early childhood settings into kindergarten,” said a press release from Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. “The grants will support a variety of activities, including kindergarten transition programs, community health, education events, and professional development.”
As it pertains to USD 413, the sub-grant money will go exclusively to Lincoln Early Learning Center. LELC Principal Karla Nothern said the grant will be primarily utilized for family engagement activities and assisting parents with social skills as they relate to interaction with their children.
Nothern said she worked with the education service center Greenbush in putting together the application for the grant.
“Our whole goal at Lincoln is to prepare them for kindergarten,” Nothern said. “We don’t expect them to be reading, but we have to be sure that they have certain skills that they’re ready and able to perform well in kindergarten, and then move on up to the upper grades.”
Nothern said she’s still in the process of mapping out the family engagement activities made possible by the grant funding, but that they’ll likely be held once a month at the school. For those activities, Nothern said she’s potentially looking at a collaborative effort with local groups such as Cherry Street Youth Center’s after-school program and Parents as Teachers.
Nothern indicated that bringing parents back into Lincoln is of the utmost importance.
As a result of the global COVID-19 health pandemic, parent-related activities on school grounds have been few and far between. Nothern noted a few activities in the works are a book fair and a cooking program instructed by an LELC staff member.
“It was our big goal that we do some family engagement things and some different activities to show the parents what’s actually going on,” Nothern said. “We also want to show them different things they can do together as a family to instill the love of learning at a very early age. I’m hoping it will be very successful and pique parents’ interest.
“We want parents to be involved in early education and want their input. And we want them to be a part of what we’re doing to prepare them for their future academic career.”
Nothern said that the grant funding should help parents and members of the community gain a better perspective of the importance of children’s attendance at preschool in general. She added that LELC places a heavy focus on the social and emotional aspects of preschool.
“There’s so many demands on kids these days that we need to teach these skills to make sure that they’re prepared,” she said.
A recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases, however, could hamper LELC’s efforts to allow parents back into the building.
“A big part of preschool is kids learning how to interact with each other and share,” she said. “That was a little difficult last year, having to be six feet apart and wearing masks. I’m hoping it all goes back to normal so they can really see what preschool is supposed to be about. Socialization is such a big part of school.”
Superintendent Kellen Adams said that he’s elated the district received the grant funding.
“We’re invested in early childhood learning; it’s extremely critical for us,” he said. “We’re seeing how fundamental those early years are. The more supports we can add early for kids, the better chance they have as they move through our system.”
Adams said he’s been impressed with the job Nothern has done, as she enters her second year as LELC Principal.
“She was immediately thrown into some of these tasks last year — related to going after some of these grants,” he said. “She has done a phenomenal job of working with the Lincoln staff. She truly has a passion for early childhood and kids at that age. I am very thankful for her efforts to procure this grant.”
Screenings are held once a month for parents interested in enrolling their children at LELC. Children enrolling at LELC must be either 3 or 4, and their birthday must fall on or after Aug. 31.
