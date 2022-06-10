MATT RESNICK
Insurance premiums for Neosho County Community College personnel were renewed by the Board of Trustees during Thursday evening’s monthly meeting.
College President Dr. Brian Inbody said that through its broker, the school conducts a comprehensive examination of the best available health and dental insurance plans that it can provide with its budgeted dollars. Inbody was thrilled to report that the school had a low usage of insurance for the 2021-22 school year, with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kansas paying out only 71 percent of the premium it was paid by NCCC.
“With such low usage, Blue Cross has offered a 0.1 percent reduction in overall costs in health insurance to NCCC,” Inbody said. “This, despite a ‘book of business’ average of a 9 percent increase.”
Inbody said that Blue Cross also agreed to provide the school with a “rate holiday” and is returning more than $4,000 of its premium.
“As a result, I am recommending that NCCC remain with Blue Cross for another plan-year, keeping the same process of paying the single premium for the $2,500 deductible plan,” Inbody told Trustees. “I also recommend the college continue to provide the normal financial help to families.”
Medical monthly premium options for the various coverage plans presented to Trustees ranged from as low as $400 for employee-only to as much as $1,500 for family coverage. The matching employer contribution greatly varies depending on the plan.
Trustees unanimously approved the BCBS “Blue Edge” plan, which includes a $2,500 deductible, at the rate of $456.59 for single coverage for the 2022-2023 plan year beginning October 1.
Trustees approved switching dental insurance coverage to Delta Dental and paying $34.05 per month per full-time employee.
Softball clubhouse
Trustees awarded a contract bid to Erie-based Centurion Industries, Inc., in the amount of $59,945 for softball clubhouse repairs.
“The roofs on the dugouts, which include the concession stand and locker room area, have been periodically leaking for the last few years and are in need of replacement,” Inbody said. “These leaks are causing damage to the paint and interior finishes. Several attempts to waterproof and seal have been attempted over the years, but have been unsuccessful.”
Inbody said that after further evaluation from roofing experts, it was determined that the current roofing system is prone to leaking and needs to be replaced with a more robust panel system.
“Because of the seasonal use, it was determined that we need to replace it over the summer to ensure there are no interruptions with fall athletic activities,” Inbody said, adding that money for the project is coming directly from the deferred maintenance fund.
The following changes in personnel were approved after closed executive session:
Retirement: Deb Callahan, nursing/simulation coordinator.
Resignations: Mary Ewen, accounts payable/payroll clerk; Luka Kapkiai, applied science division chair/physical science faculty; Luke Mackay, head men’s basketball coach; Jordan Burton, assistant men’s basketball coach; Andrew Ouellette, biological science professor.
Hires: Lyric Martin, women’s assistant basketball coach; Mica Hess, administrative assistant to Talent Search; Tanner Balsters, accounting instructor; Kaley Kepley, nursing instructor at the Chanute campus; Saige Vandiver, assistant softball coach; James Godinez, safety officer; Kortney Schutt, assistant cross country/track coach; Haley Dalton, accounts payable/payroll clerk; and Taylor Schaffer, head men’s basketball coach. Schaffer’s previous employment includes men’s basketball assistant coach at Adams State University and Chadron State College, and women’s basketball head coach at Otero Junior College.
