MATT RESNICK
ERIE – Tarah Stockebrand’s passion for 4-H has led to a summer internship with the Southwind Extension District office in Erie.
The Savonburg native’s duties include assisting with Youth Fair planning — such as logistics related to judging and day-to-day office tasks. A highlight of her internship was producing an activity attended by several members of the community. For this, Stockebrand taught a floral arrangement class in downtown Chanute, attended by up and coming 4-H members.
“I had to run a day-clinic, so I chose to do floral arranging because that is one of the projects I really enjoyed doing when I was in 4-H,” Stockebrand said of the clinic held at the FireEscape Coffeehouse. She noted that some of her expertise in the area derived from a 4-H camp she once attended.
Stockebrand said the flowers utilized for the clinic were ones she had grown and harvested.
“Most of the girls I taught are in the horticulture 4-H project,” she said, adding that the attendees each created several arrangements. “So the skills that they learned from the class will be used at the Youth Fair when they present their flowers.”
Stockebrand, who recently completed her first year at Neosho County Community College, said her dad was her biggest influence as far as her early 4-H involvement.
“We moved to the country when I was 10, and he really wanted me and my siblings to be in 4-H,” she said. “And the things that the older kids in my club were accomplishing really made me strive to be better.”
Additionally, Stockebrand is following in the footsteps of her older sister.
“She did the same internship several years ago when she was still in 4-H. I watched her have this experience and decided that I wanted to have the same experience,” she said. “But I decided I wanted to do it after I was (aged-out) of 4-H, so I could be more available for the fair.
“I always loved to participate in the Youth Fair as a 4-H’er. And in turn, I get to be involved with all of the behind-the-scenes work that gets to go into the fair. I have a different appreciation for it, being on the working side of it, and have loved the experience.”
Southwind Extension Interim Director and Horticulture Specialist Krista Harding has also served as a mentor to Stockebrand.
“She’s helped me with a lot,” Stockebrand said. “If I have a problem with my livestock (planning), I can ask Krista, and I’ve always appreciated that.”
Harding said Stockebrand has done a phenomenal job with her internship.
“I feel very fortunate to have her,” she said. “I can give her a task and feel very confident she’s going to take care of it.”
Harding said she was impressed with Stockebrand’s ability to put together the floral design class.
“Tarah is very talented,” Harding said. “And that’s the thing about every intern that has come through here over the last 10 years or so. It’s always interesting to see what their interest is, and the projects that they develop from that interest to help our younger 4-H’ers and even adults.”
Harding called the internship an excellent opportunity for high school and even college-aged students — as one summer intern is selected for the Erie, Allen, Bourbon and Woodson County Southwind District offices.
“They’re going to see first-hand exactly what it takes if they have an interest in being a Southwind District agent,” she said. “I don’t think people fully understand the vast array of services we offer. So they really see a broader range of our services.
“We get a lot of mileage out of the interns. They keep us afloat and are always willing.”
Youth Fair
While the official dates of the Neosho County 4-H Fair are listed as July 22-26, the festivities technically kicked off Sunday morning with the Horse Show. Due to heavy rainfall, the event was moved to the Parsons State Hospital indoor arena.
“I think it went well — it was a good day,” Harding said. “The judge gave really good critiquing of the kids on how they can improve moving forward with their projects in the future. And those really are the best judges, those who don’t just evaluate, but also give a good critiquing for the future years.”
Project and animal check-in day is slated for Thursday morning at the Erie Fairgrounds. The first official event is the Youth Royalty Pageant, scheduled for 11 am.
“There are 34 kids competing in that this year,” Harding said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.