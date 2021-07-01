GREG LOWER 

greg@chanute.com

The Santa Fe Park fireworks display that was approved on Monday for Friday night has now been postponed until July 17 due to Wednesday’s downpour.

City Manager Todd Newman notified city commissioners and others that the planned display has been postponed because grassy areas were flooded by runoff and wouldn’t allow for proper parking around Santa Fe Lake.

From 4:52 am to 1:52 pm Wednesday, Chanute recorded 1.22 inches of rainfall at the Martin Johnson Municipal Airport. That is in addition to the nearly 10 inches already fallen between Friday and Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments