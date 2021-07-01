GREG LOWER
The Santa Fe Park fireworks display that was approved on Monday for Friday night has now been postponed until July 17 due to Wednesday’s downpour.
City Manager Todd Newman notified city commissioners and others that the planned display has been postponed because grassy areas were flooded by runoff and wouldn’t allow for proper parking around Santa Fe Lake.
From 4:52 am to 1:52 pm Wednesday, Chanute recorded 1.22 inches of rainfall at the Martin Johnson Municipal Airport. That is in addition to the nearly 10 inches already fallen between Friday and Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.