Dogs dress up

Phoebe, a Havanese owned by Debbie Eubanks, walks in the Castaways Dog Costume Contest with Annette Jones.

 Greg Lower

About a dozen pooch participants competed for canine cosplay Saturday afternoon at the Castaways Dog Costume Contest.

Phoebe, a Havanese owned by Debbie Eubank, and Pepper, a Maltese-Shih Tzu mix owned by Jennie Hasty, tied for first place in the costume contest , with third place going to Cuddles, a Dachshund owned by Monica Brown.

