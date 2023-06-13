Voters in November will decide the fate of renewing a 0.25% sales tax question that would benefit economic development and infrastructure efforts in Chanute.
On Monday, the Chanute City Commission unanimously approved a resolution in order to place the question on the upcoming November ballot.
“I think it hits all the points we’ve been discussing,” said Mayor Jacob LaRue. “I think it’s nice to have a consensus on the question.”
If the sales tax question is approved, it will help the city maintain municipal buildings and further economic development initiatives in Chanute.
Right now, the sales tax, which voters approved back in 2018, expires in March 2024. Collected revenue is split between the city and the Chanute Regional Development Authority (CRDA), according to the city of Chanute.
If voters approve this sales tax question, it will begin April 1, 2024. The tax would then run for five years.
Voters will visit the polls Nov 7.
