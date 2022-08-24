Producers are excited to announce the cast of Chanute Community Theatre’s fall show The Fantasticks. Rehearsals have already begun. Performers include both newcomers and old guard who cannot wait to bring the off-Broadway show to life, said Jennifer Beck, producer.
The role of the Narrator will be played by Trevor Adwell.
“No stranger to the stage, Adwell’s talent can only be matched by his mastery of the character,” said Beck. The girl, Luisa, will be performed by Linzie Lee. Audience members may remember Lee in her role at Chanute High School’s Miracle Worker in 2021.
Longtime CCT member Ryan Bearick was cast to play the boy, Matt. In addition to more than 30 years of experience upon and behind the stage, Bearick is a remarkable vocalist.
Fans of Chanute Community theatre will delight in the return of audience favorite Paul Walcher. Walcher will play the role of Hucklebee, Matt’s father. Walcher was last seen onstage during last year’s performance of The Addam’s Family where he stole the show in his role as Uncle Fester.
The theater company was thrilled for Steve Dowell to join the cast as the Louisa’s father, Bellomy, Beck said. This is the first time Dowell has performed under the CCT banner, but he is a gifted and seasoned performer.
Audience members may not recognize brothers Josiah and Malakai Bates performing the roles of the old actor Henry and his partner Mortimer. Including noteworthy performances in both The Addam’s Family and CCT’s summer murder mystery, the young men have been performing onstage since they were small and have racked up almost as many years’ experience as their older counterparts.
In a unique casting twist, the role of the mute, traditionally played by a solo performer, will be played by sisters Piper and Jewel Fulton. Audience members will delight in the way this one-man character is portrayed by two.
The show will be directed by veteran member David A Beck. A familiar face upon and behind the stage throughout southeast Kansas, this is Beck’s third time assuming the director’s chair. He is also a member of the English department at Coffeyville Community College where his skills at capturing an audience come in handy.
The Fantasticks will be performed at Chanute’s Memorial Auditorium during Artist Alley weekend. Show times and dates include Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 pm. Tickets are available at the box office.
