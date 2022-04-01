STU BUTCHER
Basketball fans across Kansas and Jayhawk Nation worldwide are abuzz about this weekend’s Final Four.
This evening, Kansas will take on Villanova and North Carolina will meet Duke for the right to play for the national title.
Let’s turn the clock back to the mid-50s, listening to the Allen Field House announcer. “And at center, 7-0 Wilt ‘The Stilt’ Chamberlain, Philadelphia, PA.”
And now the Chanute connection.
Former Chanute Tribune publisher in the 1980s FM “Mike” Harris, attended the University of Kansas.
Harris said he knew he wanted to major in journalism, but at that time those classes were reserved for junior and senior upperclassmen.
So to find his way around the J-School and meet some of the professors he enrolled in the Radio class.
“They paired everybody up to give a weather report at the end of the semester,” said Harris.
Guess who his partner was? Wilt Chamberlain, a year ahead of Harris as a sophomore.
“He was a nice guy. Teammate Bob Billings went with us when we would go outside and watch the co-eds walk by Strong Hall,” Harris said.
Billing was quoted as saying in 1959, Chamberlain “had to keep in mind that any and everything he did would reflect not only upon himself, but also upon his teammates, his school and the entire colored race.”
Chamberlain’s high-profile recruitment was orchestrated by KU Basketball Coach Forrest “Phog” Allen.
Unfortunately, Chamberlain’s sophomore season (1956-57) began and ended in heartbreak. Coach Allen turned 70, the mandatory retirement age for Kansas state employees, and was unexpectedly forced to retire. The mild-mannered assistant Dick Harp was promoted to the top job.
Chamberlain had his own 30-minute weekly radio show on student station KUOK. “Flip’er with Dipper” featured current hit records and Chamberlain’s banter, as well as occasional guest appearances by his fellow Jayhawks.
Harris said he and Chamberlain talked basketball 30 to 40 percent of the time, the rest of the time about school and how things were going.
“It was a lot of fun, very interesting,” Harris said.
Chamberlain dominated Northwestern in his regular season debut on December 3, 1956, in Allen Field House when he scored 52 points, a single-game KU record that still stands.
Yet Chamberlain did not bring a NCAA championship to Kansas. The Big Dipper averaged 29.6 points and 18.9 rebounds per game, and led his team to the cusp of an NCAA championship, only for the Jayhawks to lose a heartbreaking triple-overtime thriller to North Carolina.
Chamberlain won seven straight NBA scoring titles – in 1962, he scored a flabbergasting 100 wpoints in one game during a season in which he averaged a mind-boggling 50.4 points per game. Chamberlain led the NBA in rebounding eleven times; once, he snared 55 rebounds in a single game, and during the 1960-61 season, he averaged an astonishing 27.2 rebounds per game. In 1968, Chamberlain led the NBA in assists.
So we’re back to 2022. The alma mater of Harris and Chamberlain has another chance to win a national championship.
Rock Chalk!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.